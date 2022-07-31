Can children eat chocolate? – Crescer Magazine | Paula Pires

+



A very common question in my office is: can I have chocolate at home? Or is it better not to have to prevent children from eating?

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics recommends that children up to 2 years of age do not consume sugars, as they can compromise the child’s health and eating habits. But for children over 2 years old, it is possible to eat chocolates in moderation, without harming their habits and healthy eating.

(Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

know more

And my answer to the question of whether or not you can have chocolate at home is:

He can! But never more than fruits and vegetables! The more the child is exposed to chocolate, the more he will want it! Because our brain was made to like high-calorie foods. In this way, the family has an essential role: to encourage a balanced and varied diet through its own example.

Remember: chocolate is not a meal! Therefore, small amounts are fine as long as they do not interfere with other meals.

My tip is: always offer chocolate to children after they have had a full meal! But without taboos or as a reward. That is, don’t make chocolate a prize or something forbidden that should be eaten only if the child deserves it or behaves or eats everything. Be natural when eating chocolate and show the child that this is a food like any other (but it is something non-essential that should be consumed in moderation).

Studies show that the more we restrict and hide treats, the more children can develop compulsion and craving behaviors with sweets! On the other hand, if the consumption of very palatable foods is released, this can change the child’s taste and get in the way of eating healthier things! So, in the case of chocolate, we always have to remember the following words: moderation, naturalness and balance!

Brownie is a very special candy right? There’s no one who doesn’t like it! The brownie in the recipe below is free of animal ingredients, and can be adapted for children who are gluten-restricted as well. Cone shape, it’s wet and very easy to make:

know more

Brownie Recipe (Photo: Personal Archive)

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour

1/2 cup demerara sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda Pinch of salt

3/4 cup of water

1/2 cup of oil

1/2 cup 70% chocolate chips

Peanut butter or oilseeds or chocolate chips or nuts for garnish (optional)

Preparation mode:

1. Preheat the oven to 250ºC and grease a small baking dish

2. In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients except sugar.

3. In another container, mix the water, vanilla extract and sugar for about 5 minutes so that the crystals dissolve.

4. Add this liquid mixture to the dry mixture and add the oil as well. Mix well with a fouet until you get a thick dough. Finally, add the chocolate chips and mix to incorporate.

5. Pour the batter onto the baking sheet, smoothing it with a spatula. Decorate as you like.

6. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes at 250ºC, using the toothpick test. Attention: the toothpick should come out a little dirty, but not too much! If the dough is still too wet, leave it for another 5 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven, wait for it to cool down to cut and then enjoy with the kids!

Recipe by Caroline Ahrens Ortolan

Biologist – UFPR

Specialist in Environmental Management – UFPR

Biology teacher

Academic of Medicine – UFPR

Part of the Doctors in the Kitchen project

Paula Pires is a specialist in Pediatric Endocrinology, a member of the Endocrine Society, the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM) and the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO). She is also the creator of (Photo: Personal archive)

Want to talk to the columnist? Write to: [email protected]

Learn how to subscribe to Crescer to have access to our exclusive content

know more