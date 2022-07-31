Can you lose weight while still eating what you like, like Felipe Neto? | nutrition

Felipe Neto showed, this Wednesday morning (07/27), the changes in his body, with a clearly more defined abdomen, in a series of four before and after photos in the stories of his Instagram page. He explained that he does short and light workouts daily and, in relation to food, he added: “I didn’t stop eating pizza, I didn’t stop eating sweets, I didn’t stop eating a lot of things. to eat more fruit at dawn instead of chocolate? I started. But I’m eating well”. But can we really lose weight without giving up eating what we like?

– Yes, that’s exactly it! People need to lose weight by eating what they like, eating rice, beans, bread, chocolate, paçoca, etc. It’s obvious that you can’t eat a very large amount, you have to have a balance, but the only way to lose weight permanently is to eat what you like. And it is very possible for this to happen – guarantees nutritionist Thiago Monteiro, known on social media as @nutrifofo.

The professional explains that he teaches exactly this method to his students and patients. And that small changes in habits already make a big difference.

– Any change in habit, such as cutting processed foods, sausages, soft drinks or not drinking fruit juice in excess, makes a lot of difference. Just if the person excludes these eating habits that are not so healthy, he will already have a result. Anyone!

The nutritionist usually says that losing weight is easy, it is difficult to stay thin. And that the person will only stay thin if they have a good relationship with food, if they eat what they like, if their eating routine is pleasurable. Otherwise, the results will only be short-term and the individual will put on weight again.

– People should know they can eat everything, but they can’t eat everything. They should measure the amount, have a list of what is healthy and what is not. A tip is to make a food map and write down everything you ate on a daily notepad so that at the end of the day you can review it, analyzing your options and trying to exclude what is unhealthy the next day. Remembering that paçoca and chocolate, for example, are things you can eat in moderation. So, if a person wants to lose weight permanently, they cannot go on a very restrictive diet. It’s no use eating just three nuts for your afternoon snack. Nobody can handle it. If you do this, your weight loss will have an expiration date – warns Nutri Fofo, pointing to the dreaded concertina effect.

Just the movement of adjusting the menu, changing the diet, eating more vegetables, more fruits, drinking more water will have a very positive impact on health. Like Felipe Neto, who did not abandon chocolate, but switched to fruit at certain times of the day. Thiago guarantees that small changes will indeed bring great results and not only in terms of aesthetics and weight, but in quality of life as well.

The nutritionist also clarifies that these small changes in habits in other areas of life also make a lot of difference in sports performance and sleep. He gives as an example a person who starts doing physical activity: their sleep improves in quality, their intestines work better, their mood increases and so on.

But what about when the person’s metabolism is slow, how do you do it?

– A lot is said about slow or accelerated metabolism. In fact, what speeds up metabolism is eating well and having muscle mass. The more muscle you have, the more you spend at rest doing nothing in your life. The person will increase their metabolism by doing physical activities, eating healthy options, sleeping well, drinking plenty of water. The metabolism has already changed radically – encourages Thiago Monteiro.

Does working out on an empty stomach help you lose weight?

We already know that light and short workouts, if they are constant, work, as explained by personal trainer Matheus Vianna and as we see in Felipe Neto’s new abdomen. But in a previous post, the youtuber also said that he wakes up and goes to work out on an empty stomach. Is this really effective?

Thiago Monteiro recalls that there is no scientific study that proves that training in fasting will enhance weight loss and emphasizes that this type of habit has only one proven benefit: improving insulin sensitivity. Therefore, for diabetic or pre-diabetic people, practicing physical activities on an empty stomach can be a good strategy, as long as it is agreed beforehand with a doctor and nutritionist, that they are adapted to it and do not suffer from hunger or low blood pressure. For other people, fasting can be done if the training is short, lasting less than an hour, as in Felipe Neto’s training.

The youtuber has already revealed that he trains for only about half an hour. In this case, fasting does not usually affect health and well-being. But the nutritionist points out that we should eat before or during workouts longer than an hour, because when we do long or very intense physical activities, our body uses muscle glycogen as a store of energy. The ideal, therefore, is to consume 60 grams of carbohydrate in a moderate workout every hour.

– It is also important to explain that fasted aerobic exercises do not accelerate weight loss. There is no scientific study that proves this. Some say they train fasted to use fat as a source of energy. Okay, you can even use some of that fat as a source of energy, but what really matters is not just burning fat, it’s not making fat. So, there’s no point in training fasted if you don’t eat the right way – emphasizes Thiago Monteiro.