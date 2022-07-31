‘Cara e Courage’: Leonardo pays Regina back on engagement day | come around

01 Aug Monday

Moa feels sick when he sees that Yeva is dead, and Pat supports him. Deputy Marcela and investigator Paulo go to the scene of the shooting. Pat and Moa state, in their testimonies, that the group that wants Clarice’s formula is involved in the woman’s death. Hugo encourages Andréa to get back together with Moa. Leonardo takes Dagmar to his engagement party with Regina. Pat tells Alfredo what happened to Yeva. Danilo accuses Moa of having invaded her apartment, and Rebeca is surprised. Pat decides to stay at Adelia’s house with the family. Anita is shocked to see that Dalva still has the car she lent to Anita the night Clarice died.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!