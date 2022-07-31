Case of family in prison in Rio had already been reported 2 years ago

The case of the wife and two children kept in false imprisonment by the victims’ husband and father for 17 yearsin the west of Rio de Janeiro, had already been denounced in 2020, confirmed the Civil Police and the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

The Civil Police and the MP-RJ state that they opened procedures to investigate the complaint, but the crime continued to be committed for more than two years and was only interrupted on Thursday (28), with the rescue of the victims and the arrest in flagrante delicto of the criminal.

The wife and two children were found tied up, dirty and malnourished at the criminal’s house, in the Guaratiba neighborhood. It was necessary to call the Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service), due to the seriousness of the health condition of the three.

According to the Civil Police, the case is being verified by the internal affairs of the corporation. The first complaint about the crime was registered at the 43rd DP (Guaratiba) in 2020 and forwarded to the 36th DP (Santa Cruz) for investigation. Police say that, since then, the inquiry has been sent to the Public Ministry for action three times, the last of which was in May this year.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office says that the police investigation is at the 36th DP for compliance with the steps requested by the prosecutor. The MP-RJ reported that the Guardianship Council learned of the complaint in March 2020 and informed the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth that it had taken all measures to stop the detention, especially by reporting the crime to the 27th Military Police Battalion and the Civil police.





The Guardianship Council would have informed the MP-RJ, soon after, that the entire protection network of the municipality was aware and that it had proposed legal action for complementary measures to protect the teenager who had been a victim of the crime.

“There was no further information sent to the Public Ministry in the sense that the violence had not been stopped, which is why the subsequent action of the Guardianship Council and the protection network is being investigated”, says the Public Ministry.

Sought by Agência Brasil, the press office of the Secretary of State for Military Police reported that, according to the command of the 27th BPM, no official document on the case was found in 2020.



















