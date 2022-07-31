Cássio is honored with a mosaic before Corinthians vs Botafogo

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Cássio is honored with a mosaic before Corinthians vs Botafogo 0 Views

Collaboration for UOL, in Maceió

07/30/2022 20:36updated on 07/30/2022 21:15

Corinthians fans didn’t let it go unnoticed and had a real party today (30) in honor of goalkeeper Cássio’s 603rd game. The mark was conquered last Wednesday (27) against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the Copa do Brasil.

In tonight’s match, in which the Corinthians team beat Botafogo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship, the East sector of the stadium was covered before the start of the game by the inscription “603” at the top and “Gigante ” at the bottom, a reference to the 603 duels completed with the Corinthians shirt.

The mosaic was erected by the fans as the players prepared to sing the anthem, moments before the start of the match. In addition to the mosaic, the stadium’s screen also showed tributes to the goalkeeper, while teammates entered the field with a commemorative shirt for the black-and-white idol.

With the mark conquered, Cássio, who arrived at the club in 2012, became the goalkeeper who most often played with the alvinegra shirt in all of history. In addition, Cássio is currently the third player who most played for the club, behind only Luizinho (607 games) and Wladimir (806 games).

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Hulk reveals Atlético-MG’s #1 problem and ‘dodges’ a question about Palmeiras: “Remembering that…”

The arrival of Cuca to replace Mohamed in charge of Galo was a choice of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved