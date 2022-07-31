Center wrong way of acting, says Rodrigo Maia about elections

For the former president of the Chamber, “there is a difficulty in understanding how an alternative should be built”
Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia (PSDB) said that the centrist parties are wrong about how to act to win the presidential election. According to him, the so-called 3rd way is, today, a “misplaced piece of fiction”.
In an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (July 31, 2022), Maia said he still does not believe that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will make new statements against the Brazilian electoral system.
“Although his speeches [Bolsonaro] at the PL convention and at the meeting with ambassadors show that the 7th of September can be a risk, I do not believe there will be room to stretch the rope with lines that indicate disrespect for the polls”, declared. Asked if the president would refuse to accept a defeat in the October elections, Maia replied: “It doesn’t seem to me that Bolsonaro’s courage is so great”.
The former deputy said that the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$600 a month may not have any influence on Bolsonaro’s path to reelection. “This poorest voter is still struggling, even with the new aid“, said.
“Bolsonaro’s inflation hits the poorest. It’s the supermarket. Bolsonaro is proud of the reduction in the price of gasoline, but milk is more expensive. I don’t think the fuel reduction will be decisive in the vote, since it doesn’t take the poorest out of that condition.”
Regarding former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Maia said that there was no chance of accepting a position in an eventual PT government. He is currently Secretary of Strategic Projects and Actions for the government of São Paulo.
“The 3rd way has become a misplaced piece of fiction in which everyone is mistakenly attached to this ‘neither Squid nor Bolsonaro’”, said Maya. According to him, “it’s already a mistake” the name 3rd way.
“There is a difficulty in understanding how an alternative should be constructed. Research shows that it is almost impossible to remove Lula of the 2nd round and that the vacancy to be won is the one with Bolsonaro. At the same time, and as contradictory as it may seem, the field to grow and obtain votes is Lula’s.”
Maia mentioned some of the actions that he considers to be “mistakes” of candidates for the Plateau. Among them, offending Lula”like Ciro Gomes [PDT] has done”. The former congressman said that this path “it won’t lead anywhere”.
“Another mistake in our field was that we still do not understand how to attract the voter who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, regretted it and wants another option in this election.“, said.
According to Maia, the dispute is not lost, “but it is hard”.
Here are more topics discussed in the interview:
- Rapporteur’s amendments – “The instrument was created by Congress in 2020, but it did not work at the current level. The next government has to demand from the Federal Supreme Court the judgment on the merits of the case on the rapporteur’s amendments. Amendments passed by Parliament must be impersonal.”
- SP election – Maia says that the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) will be re-elected. “[Fernando] Haddad [PT] voh lose votes and the Tarcisio [de Freitas, do Republicanos] he is in a ghetto, not knowing whether to position himself as a bolsonarista or not. The middle class that would bet on Tarcísio will migrate to Rodrigo.”
- Election in RJ – The pre-candidate for the government of Rio Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) confirmed the former mayor Cesar Maia (PSDB), father of Rodrigo Maia, as his candidate for vice. “We wanted to walk together, but Eduardo [Paes, prefeito do RJ] failed to be the candidate himself. So he launched Felipe Santa Cruz, but the commercials didn’t work. From there, I opened a dialogue with Freixo, whom I see as the most prepared for this election. He has been studying and organizing a support base for a longer time. In addition to having a unique asset to defeat [o atual governador do RJ] Cláudio Castro [PL]: the alliance with Lula”, said Maia, adding that Cesar Maia “will add 8 or 9 points to Freixo”.
- Not running for election in 2022 – “I have no votes for a higher office. The damage that the Bolsonarista networks caused in my image brings impacts to tempt the Executive. I don’t want to be a senator, I think it’s a boring House. I’d have votes for deputy, but I feel like a grand piano in the moving truck“, said. “It would give me joy to participate in a presidential campaign and occupy a position in the Executive, but I couldn’t structure it. I am still in São Paulo as secretary.”