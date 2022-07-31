Chain of good is formed to help young woman from Anápolis who fights brain tumor

At just 22 years old, Lorraine Cristina has been battling a brain tumor since 2020. The young woman from Anápolis, who was able to lead an ordinary life despite her limitations, now needs urgently to undergo high-cost surgery at Hospital Araújo Jorge, in Goiania.

The procedure and post-op cost around R$ 50,000, but the girl and her family don’t have that money. Without giving up hope, she is running a fundraiser on social media to try to get the necessary amount. With several shares, a chain of good was formed for her health.

To Portal 6, Lorraine said that the tumor is located in the hormone-producing gland and is already affecting her body’s functions, such as vision. In addition, the young woman experiences constant headaches and excessive fatigue.

“The surgeon told me that the cover that covers my brain, which protects it, is pulled back because of the tumor that is stuck to the nerve that makes me see,” he reported.

Since the diagnosis, the treatment was being carried out with a specific drug, but according to the young woman, she can no longer continue to use it. “It’s like my brain has built up a resistance to it,” she said.

Today, Lorraine has to live with the symptoms caused by the tumor and the side effects of the medication.

“The drug ended up giving me OCD symptoms and started to hit the other part of my brain, which went into shock causing me to have a lot of anxiety and panic attacks,” he said.

How to help

The campaign is being promoted on the instagram profile @loladiarys. The money to pay for the surgery is being raised through the online crowdfunding “Help Lorraine” and also on the girl’s Pix, which is available on the social network.

“So far, with the grace of God, we have already raised a little more than R$ 11 thousand”, he celebrates. The young woman also asks people to share the publications so that she can reach the goal as soon as possible.

Alert

Lorraine explains that the symptoms have been with her since long before the diagnosis. In 2016 the severe headaches were already present and so were the changes in hormones.

“In 2016 I didn’t menstruate for 4 months, I went to the gynecologist, she gave me contraceptives and I said that a liquid would come out of my breasts, she told me that it was just me not squeezing that it wouldn’t come out anymore, that it was normal”, she says. .

In 2019, things got more worrying. Lorraine says that she again missed her menstrual cycle for more than a year, but the doctor had also said that the situation was common. Only in November 2020, after several tests, the diagnosis was made.