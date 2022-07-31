Charlie Brown Jr. will make their first show in Santos after the death of Chorão and Champignon | Santos and Region

Charlie Brown Jr. returned to the stage after almost ten years since the death of musicians Chorão and Champignon, and will play his first show in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where he appeared in 1992. The tour, organized by guitarists Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho, is a celebration of 30 years of the band’s history and 25 years since the release of the first album ‘Perspiração Continua Prolongada’.

Charlie Brown Jr. was founded in 1992 by friends Chorão, Champignon, Marcão, Thiago and Pelado. Hits like ‘Dias de Luta, Dias de Glória’, ‘Só os Loucos Sabem’, ‘Ela Vai Volta’, ‘Proibida Pra Mim’ remain on the tip of the tongue of the legion of fans that formed across Brazil. In 2020, Charlie Brown Jr. was the only Brazilian band in the Top 10 of the most played songs of the decade on Spotify.

The new show has the participation of guitarists Marcão and Thiago, founding members of the band, Heitor Gomes on bass, André ‘Pinguim’ Ruas and Bruno Graveto on drums. In place of Chorão, vocalist Egypcio, from the band Cali Rock and ex-Tihuana, was chosen.

Charlie Brown Jr. has a new lineup for the 30th anniversary tour

The reunion with the stages and the fans is a way to immortalize the band’s history and pay tribute to their friends Chorão and Champignon, who died in 2013. Guitarist Thiago Castanho says that all the tour participants have some connection with the band.

“These are people who have already recorded an album, played with us, toured, have history within the band as well. What we do is ‘Respecting the past, immortalizing the legacy’, this is our motto”, said Thiago Castanho , in an interview with TV Tribuna.

“It’s an invitation to everyone who, in some way, had Charlie Brown as a soundtrack at some point in their life. And, the people who couldn’t see the Charlie Brown show, so they can check out the show with us , feel the energy of the band, the musicians playing together”, said Marcão.

The tour is also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the release of the first album ‘Continuous Prolonged Perspiration’. “It’s a very special first album. It had 5 hit singles, 5 songs that played a lot on the radio, which were the biggest vehicle of communication at the time”, said Marcão, in an interview with TV Tribuna. Among them are “Prohibited for me” and “O choir vai comê!”.

Castanho and Marcão organized the new 30th anniversary tour of Charlie Brown Jr.

At the show, fans can check out the band’s hits and songs from the latest album ‘La Familia 013’, which had never been played live. The tour has already passed through Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Santa Catarina.

The band will perform this Saturday (30th) in São Paulo and on August 6th at the Arena Club, in Santos. This will be the band’s first show in the city where Charlie Brown Jr. was created, after the death of Chorão and Champignon.

“We feel that we are closer to Chorão and Champignon when we are there on stage, kind of immortalizing those songs, remembering how relevant we are. TV Tribune.

“Playing in Santos is always very special, it’s the city where it all started, a place that also inspired us. It’s going to be an emotional show, full of memories of incredible times we’ve lived here during these three decades since the band’s inception. Santos is in Charlie Brown Jr’s DNA. It’s going to be a historic night!”, declare Marcão and Thiago, in a note sent by the musicians’ advice.

Chorão thanks the presence of Champignon on stage at Ceará Music, in Fortaleza

Charlie Brown Jr vocalist Alexandre Magno Abram, the crybaby, was found dead on March 6, 2013 in his apartment, in the West Zone of São Paulo. An examination carried out by teams from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) showed that the lead singer of Charlie Brown Jr. suffered an overdose of cocaine.

After Chorão’s death, on March 6, 2013, the members of Charlie Brown launched the band ‘A Banca’, which had Champignon as a vocalist.

champignons was found dead with a shot in the mouth in the early hours of September 9, 2013 in his apartment in the Morumbi region. He was 35 years old.

Cláudia Campos was 5 months pregnant at the time, and said that they had just arrived from a restaurant. He closed himself in the room, she heard the bang, the sound of the shot, and then went to ask the neighbor for help. Military police and a team from Samu went to the scene and found Champignon dead. The case was registered as a suicide in the 89th Police District, in São Paulo.

Cry