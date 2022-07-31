Check the vaccination schedule against Covid and flu for the first week of August in Palmas | Tocantins

The 34 Family Health Units (USF) in palms continue to provide vaccination against Covid-19 and Influenza (flu) this Monday (1). The doses are applied in the morning and afternoon, and the units are divided for immunization of age groups.
Currently, children from 3 to 11 years of age can be vaccinated against Covid-19 until the second dose. People aged 12 to 39 are allowed to receive up to the third dose, or first booster. The fourth dose is being applied to those who are 40 years of age or older. Influenza immunization can be applied to the public over six months of age.
To receive the dose against the diseases, the population needs to present personal documents, vaccination card and card from the Unified Health System (SUS) in one of the vaccination rooms.
Check the schedule for Covid-19
- USF 405 North (Arno 42)
- USF 1004 south (Arse 101)
- USF Novo Horizonte
- USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – on Wednesday
- USF Mariazinha (Buritirana) – on Thursday
- USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu) – on Thursday
- USF 409 North (Arno 44)
- USF 403 south (Arso 41)
- USF Jose Hermes
- USF Taquari – Friday only
Population over 12 years old
- Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)
- USF 108 south (Arse 13)
- USF 207 south (Arso 23)
- USF 403 North (Arno 41)
- USF 1206 South (Arse 122)
- USF José Lúcio
- Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)
- USF 210 south (Arse 24)
- USF 806 south (Arse 82)
- USF 712 South (ARS-SE 75)
- USF 1103 south (Arso 111)
- USF Alto Bonito
- USF Aureny II
- USF Morada do Sol
- USF Santa Barbara
- Coronavac (1st 2nd and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)
- USF Laurides Milhomem
- USF 603 North (Arno 71)
- USF Bela Vista
- Coronavac, according to the guidelines below:
- USF Taquari
- Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)
- Coronavac: 1st and 2nd and 3rd dose
- Pfizer 2nd dose
- USF Arno 41 (403 North) – morning
- USF Arse 13 (108 South) – morning
- USF Santa Barbara – afternoon
- USF Taquari – Afternoon
Programming for Influenza (flu)
- USF Arso 23 (207 South)
- USF Arno 41 (403 North)
- USF Arne 53 (406 North)
- USF Arne 64 (508 North)
- USF Arno 71 (603 North)
- USF Arse 24 (210 South)
- USF ASR-SE 75 (712 South)
- USF Arse 82 (806 South)
- USF Arse 13 (108 South)
- USF Arso 111 (1,103 South)
- USF Arse 122 (1,206 South)
- USF Arse 131 (1,304 South)
- USF José Lúcio
- USF Laurides Milhomem
- USF Alto Bonito
- USF Bela Vista
- USF Eugênio Pinheiro
- USF Liberdade
- USF Morada do Sol
- USF Santa Barbara
- USF Santa Fe
- USF Aureny II
- USF Taquari
- USF Mariazinha (Buritirana)
- USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu)
- USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – Thursday only
- USF Arno 44 (409 North)
- USF Arso 41 (403 South)
- USF Jose Hermes
- USF Arno 33 (307 North)
- USF Arno 42 (405 North)
- USF Arse 101 (1004 South)
- USF Novo Horizonte