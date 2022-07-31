China Is Ready to Defend Its Sovereignty, Air Force Spokesperson Says on Taiwan | World

China “will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” an air force spokesman said on Sunday, referring to Taiwan, as tensions mount over the autonomous island.

Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying at a military air show that the Air Force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland”.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, number 3 in the presidential line of succession, signaled on Friday that she was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of a visit there has intensified in recent days, fueling tensions.

Pelosi’s office said she would visit four Asian countries starting this Sunday, not to mention Taiwan amid intense speculation that she might visit the self-governing island claimed by China.

“Nancy Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” the deputy’s office said.

‘Those who play with fire will only get burned’, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden when talking about Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday that Washington must abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire will perish for it”.

Shen said Sunday, “The Air Force has the firm will, complete confidence and sufficient capacity to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”