Christiane F. still shocks in re-debut after 40 years

“Christiane F., 13 years old, Drugged and Prostituted”, the film, completes 40 years of release in Brazil, reopens in theaters and brings back the saga of a girl who shocked the world in the late 1970s. Even decades later, continues to shock because, although it is a portrait of an era, it remains current by revealing the anguish, dangers and loneliness of a particularly revolutionary period, but also delicate and fragile in life: adolescence.

Before the movie, let’s go to the book that inspired it. “Christiane F., 13, Drugged and Prostituted” (Christiane F. – Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo) is what you might call a landmark. With realism and a raw look at the youth of Berlin in the 1970s, the book, released in 1978, was a punch in the stomach of a society that turned a blind eye to not only social, economic, but emotional and even existential issues of a generation that grew up in a world in disenchantment, under the division of a Cold War that not only separated West Berlin from East Berlin, but also saw the dream of the happy family crumble in a consumer society that did not give answers to the anxieties and insecurities of young people who were born and raised in this postmodern world.

Such disenchantment was felt on every page of the book written by journalists Kai Hermann and Horst Rieck based on the testimonies of the girl Christiane Vera Felscherinow, whom they met when she was 16 years old and was a witness in a trial at the Berlin court. This is some time after the girl was arrested for consumption and trafficking of illicit substances and was sent by her mother to live in the countryside with her grandmother and an aunt. What was supposed to be a big story for Stern magazine became a book. And what was supposed to be an (almost) ordinary book became a best seller that sold millions of copies worldwide.

Christiane F. Image: Disclosure

Christiane’s story is extreme, but her dreams, her curiosity, her need to belong, to be loved, her problems to relate and communicate with her family, her fears, her feeling of abandonment are universal and have sunk deep into hearts and minds. of adults and several generations of teenagers who have come since then.

In the film’s plot, and in the period portrayed in the book, she is a 13-year-old girl who, after her parents separate and her father leaves home, finds herself living with her mother and her new husband. Her younger sister has moved in with her father and Christiane gets little attention from a mother who, despite being apparently attentive, spends more time outside working and, when she is at home, devotes much more attention to her husband than to her daughter.

Christiane has her hormones and her curiosity on edge. She wants to be loved, she wants to be noticed, she wants to have fun, she wants to belong to a group, she wants to go to the hottest nightclub in Europe in the 1970s, the legendary Sound, she wants to experience it. In this journey so early through the Berlin night, she falls in love with the also young Detlef, who becomes her boyfriend and who, addicted to heroin, ends up introducing, alongside his friends, Christiane on this journey of no return. He prostitutes himself at the Bahnhof Zoo train and subway station (hence the German title) to support his addiction, lives with addicted friends and swears that one day he will leave the heroine. Instead, she increasingly wants to experience and feel what he feels and also ends up becoming one of the Bahnhof Zoo youths, becoming addicted to heroin and turning to prostitution.

In the wake of this book’s success, it was only natural for a movie to come. And in 1981 the book was turned into a movie starring newcomer Natja Brunckhorst (who was 15 at the time) and became a cult following.

David Bowie Image: Disclosure

When transposed to the cinema by Uli Edel, the story of the 13-year-old girl who matures and hardens long before reaching maturity and discernment maintained the melancholy of the pages and gained the dimension of colors, of the concrete and nihilistic corners of Berlin, also abandoned by decade. To improve, the feature still had the soundtrack and the presence of David Bowie to pack Christiane’s disappointments. It was at a Bowie show, which she loved, that the girl tried heroin for the first time.

Uli Edel’s raw and courageous direction, which shamelessly portrays scenes of young people using and injecting heroin with a realism that still shocks today, made the film an instant classic. At the time of its release, not only Germany but the world’s major cities were facing a massive invasion of synthetic drugs and heroin (an opiate) was also becoming a public health issue. The issue persists to this day and the numbers of youth and adults who either become dependent or die from substance abuse are still a more pressing public health problem than ever before.

Uli Edel, who is also remembered for the irregular “Red Nights in Brooklyn” and “Body and Evidence,” did “Chritiane F.” his best film, hard, cruel, but blunt and visceral. For all that, “Christiane F” returns to theaters and to the agenda in a remastered, impeccable copy, ready to be discovered by new generations.