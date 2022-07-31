Cid Moreira’s wife says that stepchildren’s accusation “is delusion”

Fátima Sampaio says she is tired of seeing her husband’s children, Cid Moreira, launch serious and unproven accusations against her in the press, “I’m tired, I can’t keep quiet”, she told this column.

Accused by Roger and Rodrigo Moreira, Cid’s sons, of having transferred R$40 million to themselves and relatives, such as the UOL published yesterday exclusively.

“I have no idea where they get these numbers, these calculations, it’s absurd. This is a complete delusion”, declares Fátima. They have now started talking about transference just because I have a sister who lives in the USA; It’s another absurdity.”

new investigation

Fátima says she is unconcerned with the request for reopening an investigation into her personal and financial relationship with the former anchor of “Jornal Nacional”.

The investigation was shelved. Rodrigo and Roger want a new investigation, whose approval or not will still depend on a court decision. “you can reopen, we will both go on here, together, with our lives.

interdiction

Both have also tried to “interdict” the father on the grounds of senility of the father, who is 94 years old (who, in his digital or face-to-face appearances, demonstrates complete lucidity). The petition for the exam is stalled in court, according to the children’s defense (see more at the end of this text).

About the recording in which Roger (who is actually the son of Ulhiana Naumtchyk Moreira, Cid’s ex and adopted by him, Fátima said she doesn’t care either.

“From the beginning, we’ve fallen fervently in love, we have nothing to justify ourselves,” he joked.

In this column, Cid stated that he will never want reconciliation with his adopted son, as he is only interested in money.

She and Cid will be in an exclusive interview with “Domingo Espetacular” (RecordTV) tonight.

Other side

Angelo Carbone, Roger and Rodrigo’s lawyer, sent a message to the column about Fatima’s statements.

“The reality is that he (Cid) is senile, he is sick and that, with the evidence that we have already gathered, there should already be a psychiatric report that shows this. But the judge has not yet judged”, said the lawyer.

Regarding the filing of the complaint that Fátima had transferred money, Angelo Carbone said:

“Unbelievably, this investigation was shelved before it was even proved (the complaint), and there was a lot of evidence there. We tried to reopen the investigation, but neither the judge nor the prosecutor dispatched it. So we had to enter the CNJ (National Council of Justice), saying that they are preventing the investigation from continuing.”

“The money from the sale of real estate is gone. It is much more than R$ 40 million. The Federal Revenue Service will prove it. Now we are opening a criminal proceeding, and this will undoubtedly prove (our action)”, said the lawyer.

“The children’s goal is not (to take) money (from him), no,” says Carbone. “The objective is to repatriate what was taken and return that money to him.”

