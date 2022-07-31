Ciro Nogueira is booed at a PDT convention in Piauí: “Out Bolsonarista, out Bolsonaro!” (video)

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), was booed during the PDT state convention, this Saturday (30), in Teresina, Piauí. The information is from GP1.

He was harassed when he arrived at the event. He arrived by surprise at the convention, accompanied by pre-candidate for governor Sílvio Mendes and pre-candidate for the Senate, Joel Rodrigues, when the candidate for federal deputy of the PDT, Amanda Costa, got up from the table of honor and started shouting words against the minister.

“Out Bolsonarista, out Bolsonaro! I withdraw, because I don’t stay together with a bolsonarista”, said Amanda Costa, leaving the noble hall of the Teresina City Council where the convention took place.

