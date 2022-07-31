Cluster of ‘mystery holes’ in the ocean floor puzzles scientists | Science

Teams from the American Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) found linear clusters of mysterious holes at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean during an expedition this July.

The holes were found at depths that varied between 1.4 and 1.5 thousand meters. They show a linear pattern and the researchers were unable to identify how they would have been made.

2 of 3 Another perspective on mysterious holes found by NOAA team. — Photo: NOAA/Disclosure Another perspective of the mysterious holes found by NOAA team. — Photo: NOAA/Disclosure

Operators of the unmanned scientific submarine that located the holes this month collected samples of the sediment in the vicinity. According to NOAA, a first analysis of the material gave no clues as to what formed the cavities. A water sample was collected at one of the observation points for further environmental DNA analysis.

This isn’t the first time holes have been found on the ocean floor. In July 2004, a team from the same agency located the cavities while exploring the bottom of the Atlantic at a depth of just over 2,000 meters.

After the find, scientists Michael Vecchione and Odd Aksel Bergstad wrote a paper pointing out that the holes are indeed unusual and hypothesizing their origin.

The pair used the term “lebensspuren”, which could be translated as “traces of life” to point out that the cavities could have originated in some excavation done by animals. With the equipment available on the unmanned vehicle, the scientists were not able to analyze the interior of the perforations on the bottom of the Atlantic, nor were they able to verify if they were interconnected.