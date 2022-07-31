Commanded by Scarpa, Palmeiras remains in the Brasileirão – 07/30/2022

With goals from Dudu and Flaco López, Palmeiras beat Ceará 2 x 1 this Saturday, at Castelão, in Fortaleza, reaching 42 points, guaranteeing first place for at least one more round – it has 7 points more than Corinthians , who will play this Saturday against Botafogo.

In the good victory of Abel Ferreira’s team, midfielder Gustavo Scarpa was once again the highlight of the team. Shirt 14 participated in both of the team. In the first, with a shot from outside the area, in which the goalkeeper João Ricardo gave a rebound, in the 31st minute, and then giving an assist to Flaco López in the 46th minute of the first half. In addition, Scarpa was the player who finished the most in the match (4), being two in the goal and one in the crossbar, in the second half.

Scarpa, who played in 19 of the team’s 20 games, reached his 6th assist in the Brasileirão (he is the second with the most goal passes, behind Arrascaeta, who gave 7, according to SofaScore statistics). Author of 4 goals, the midfielder participated directly in the team’s 33 goals, which has the best attack in the competition.

The victory against Ceará extended the series of games without defeat away from home in the Brasileirão. The only unbeaten visitor, Palmeiras has not lost for 10 games in this championship and with the two games in 2021, it has already added 12 games without defeat. In Brasileiros, in the era of consecutive points, Palmeiras himself holds the record for unbeaten away from home (16), between 2018 and 2019). In a single edition, the record belongs to the 2009 Cruzeiro (13).

Biggest unbeaten record as a visitor in the Brasileirão by consecutive points (2003-2022):

16 Palmeiras 2018-19 11+5

14 Cruise 2009-2010 13+1

13 Figueirense 2011-12 11+1

13 São Paulo 2007

12 Cuiabá 2021

12 Palmeiras 2019-20 6+6

[12] Palmeiras 2021-22 2+10

