Companies gather 6 thousand job vacancies in the country; check the positions and how to send your CV

All those looking for new opportunities to enter or return to the job market can take heart: there are more than 6,000 job openings available in several companies! Currently, in the country, there are about 11.9 million unemployed, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Therefore, opportunities are a new lease of life for those seeking stable income. So, if you fit in one of the areas that we will mention below, don’t miss the chance to participate in the selections!

Check out the more than 6 thousand job vacancies in the country

Below is a list of ten companies and the positions available for work. Check out!

Burger King

There are more than 1,500 job opportunities. To sign up, just send your data via WhatsApp to the recruitment bot: (11) 94317-6360. The vacancies available are for shift coordinator, restaurant manager, monthly and hourly attendant, in addition to young apprentice.

In addition to these vacancies, there are opportunities for corporate positions through LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/burger-king-do-brasil/jobs/), as a training analyst, trade marketing coordinator and others.

root

The energy company is offering 600 vacancies for areas of technology, agricultural operation and industry. Candidates from different educational backgrounds can participate. In fact, there are 50 other opportunities for interns, apprentices and even temporary positions. Sign up: https://genteraizen.gupy.io/.

incognita

The Brazilian mobile identity company is offering vacancies for technology and business professionals to join a high-performance team that has revolutionized the national digital security market.

The vacancies, in turn, are in the areas of senior performance marketing analyst, data engineer, fullstack developer, site reliability engineer, senior data engineer, sales executive and marketing content copywriter. The last two are to work in the United States. Sign up: https://incognia.recruitee.com/.

Home Agent

The company has open positions for young administrative apprentice, junior planning analyst, service agent and supervisor. Sign up: https://jobs.kenoby.com/homeagent.

Lalamove

The startup offers 10 vacancies for residents of Osasco (SP) in the areas of finance, strategy, marketing, IT, custome service, sales and operations, all of them using a hybrid system. Site: https://www.lalamove.com/careers.

Lello Group

The company has 70 vacancies open for the capital of São Paulo, in the Greater ABC region. In turn, they are opportunities for experienced professionals and trainees in the administrative, legal, technology and commercial areas. To sign up, just send an email to [email protected].

DP6

The technology consultant has opened 25 vacancies for hybrid work focused on remote. They are: marketing analytics consulting, data science and martech. Register through the website: https://trabalheconosco.vagas.com.br/dp6/oportunidades.

Pier Insurance

The insurer is making 9 vacancies available to work remotely in the areas of software engineering (majority), product manager, team leader and data scientist. Access the website: https://www.pier.digital/carreiras.

petlove

The largest company in the area of ​​pets in Brazil is offering 25 vacancies in São Paulo (SP), Porto Alegre (RS) and Itapeva (MG). In short, the opportunities are for candidates of different levels, ranging from internship to supervision. The areas in question are: marketing, commercial, programming, maintenance, legal and products. See more on the website: https://petlove.gupy.io/.

Natural One

The company in the natural juices segment is offering 10 vacancies for face-to-face work in Jarinu (SP). The available areas of activity are: human resources, industrial operation, logistics and electrical maintenance. In addition, there are vacancies to work in the accounting sector at the company’s office in São Paulo capital. Sign up via LinkedIn: https://br.linkedin.com/company/naturalone.

