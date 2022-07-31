Companies that disclosed information on dividends and interest on equity in the week

Posted at 11 am

Below, check out the companies with shares traded on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which disclosed information on earnings (dividends and JCP) between July 25th (Monday) and July 29th (Friday).

Jalles Machado (JALL3) informed on Tuesday, 26th, that, as resolved at the annual shareholders’ meeting, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$52,428,855.98, corresponding to R$0.1779076129 per share, was approved.

Dividends will be paid on August 25, 2022.

Shareholders on the base date of July 26, 2022 will be entitled.

The shares are traded ex-rights since Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP3, UNIP5, UNIP6) rectified on Tuesday, 26, the notice to shareholders released on July 6, 2022.

Due to the acquisition of shares of its own issuance, the amounts per share intended for the payment of dividends were changed from R$1.13452965783 to R$1.13275954664 per common share, from R$1.24798262361 to R$1.24603550131 per share class “A” preferred share and from R$1.24798262361 to R$1.24603550131 per class “B” preferred share, with the total amount of R$125,000,000.00 to be distributed remaining unchanged.

In this sense, dividends will be distributed among the different types and classes of shares issued by the company as follows:

– the amount of BRL 40,881,141.38 (forty million, eight hundred and eighty-one thousand, one hundred and forty-one reais and thirty-eight cents) will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of common shares, corresponding to BRL 1.13275954664 per common share;

– the amount of BRL 2,772,805.29 (two million, seven hundred and seventy-two thousand, eight hundred and five reais and twenty-nine cents) will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of class “A” preferred shares, corresponding to R$1.24603550131 per class “A” preferred share;

– the amount of BRL 81,346,053.33 (eighty-one million, three hundred and forty-six thousand, fifty-three reais and thirty-three cents) will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of class “B” preferred shares, corresponding to R$ 1.24603550131 per class “B” preferred share.

The payment of these dividends will be made as of August 5, 2022 and the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividends on B3 as of this Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Klabin’s board of directors (KLBN11) approved the payment of interim dividends.

The information was released on Wednesday, 27.

The value of the distribution is BRL 399 million, corresponding to common and preferred shares, at the rate of BRL 0.07251721508 per share.

The amount corresponding to the Units is R$0.36258607540.

The payment of declared dividends will be made on August 11, 2022. The shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 2, 2022.

Intelbras (INTB3) approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$41,462,169.77, corresponding to R$0.126559108 per share.

Shareholders holding shares issued by Intelbras will be entitled at the end of the trading session on August 1, 2022, and INTB3 shares will be traded ex dividends as of August 2, 2022.

Shareholders will have their credits available as of August 15, 2022, which will not be subject to monetary restatement or interest.

Continuing with the notice to shareholders released on June 23, 2022, the company reinforced that the credits related to the payment of interest on equity will also be available to shareholders entitled to receive interest on equity, whose payment and declaration were approved in the Board of Directors meeting of June 23, 2022, effective August 15, 2022.

Vale (VALE3) announced on Thursday, 28, that its board of directors has approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the gross amount of BRL 3.572056566 per share, of which BRL 2.032680337 per share as dividends and BRL 1 .539376229 per share as interest on equity.

Payment of remuneration will take place on September 1, 2022.

The cut-off date for holders of shares issued by Vale traded on the B3 will be on August 11, 2022, and the record date for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be on the August 15, 2022.

Vale’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on the B3 and NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

ADR holders will receive payment through Citibank NA, the ADR depositary, effective September 9, 2022.

In accordance with Brazilian law, the distribution of interest on shareholders’ equity is subject to withholding income tax, except for exempt beneficiaries who demonstrate compliance with the legal conditions for exemption.

The amount of dividends per share may vary slightly up to the cut-off date as a result of the share buyback program, which impacts the number of treasury shares.

In this case, Vale will issue a new notice to shareholders informing the final value per share.

In a material fact sent to the market on Thursday, 28, Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) informed that its Board of Directors approved the payment of dividend distribution in the amount of R$ 6.732003 per outstanding preferred and common share.

Dividends will be paid in two equal installments in August and September, as follows:

– Amount to be paid: R$6.732003 per outstanding preferred and common share, the first installment, in the amount of R$3.366002 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on August 31, 2022, the second installment, in the amount of R$3.366001 per preferred and common share, will be paid on September 20, 2022.

-Cutting date: August 11, 2022 for holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on the B3 and the record date will be August 15, 2022 for holders of ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Petrobras shares will be traded ex-rights on the B3 and NYSE as of August 12, 2022.

-Payday: for holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on B3, the payment of the first installment will be made on August 31, 2022 and the second installment on September 20, 2022.

ADR holders will receive payments as of September 8, 2022 and September 27, 2022, respectively.

-Distribution method: the first installment of payment will be made as follows: (a) dividends, of R$2.938861 per outstanding preferred and common share; and (b) interest on equity of R$0.427141 per outstanding preferred and common share. The second installment will be fully paid in the form of dividends.

São Martinho (SMTO3) informed on Friday, 29th, that the dividend of R$ 137,435,798.77, equivalent to R$ 0.39678317599 per share, was approved by the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held today.

Dividends will be based on equity position this Friday, July 29, 2022 and will be paid on August 16, 2022.

The company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 1, 2022. Considering the net interest on equity (JCP) of BRL 116,147,076.24 and anticipated dividends of BRL 372,564,149, 90, paid on November 30, 2021, the amount paid to shareholders totals BRL 626,147,024.91, equivalent to BRL 1.80771391007 per share.

