Corinthians maintains the Brazilian vice-leadership after winning against Botafogo; see table

Corinthians beat Botafogo on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena. The three points won in the 1-0 triumph made the team maintain the second place in the Brasileirão.

The positive result achieved against Fiel took Corinthians to 38 points. With that, the alvinegra team is just four behind the leader Palmeiras, who has already played in the round – see the complete classification below.

Timão has no chance of losing position in this round. That’s because Fluminense, third placed, cannot reach the Parque São Jorge club even if they win their commitment for the round, against Santos. The team from Rio de Janeiro has 34 points and can only reach 37.

Now, Corinthians “turns the key” and prepares for an important commitment in Libertadores. The team returns to the field on Tuesday, when it faces Flamengo, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the first game of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees4220126two33141970
2ndCorinthians382011542519663
3rdFluminense341910452920960
4thFlamengo3320103730191155
5thAtlético-MG32198832720756
6thAtletico-PR31199462420454
7thInternational30197932720753
8thRed Bull Bragantino27197663023747
9thsaints26196852216646
10thSao Paulo261951132824446
11thGoiás25206772225-342
12thBotafogo242073101925-640
13thCeará24205962121040
14thcoritiba222064102231-937
15thAmerica-MG211963101322-937
16thHawaii211963102030-1037
17thcuiabá20195591420-635
18thAtlético-GO172045111932-1328
19thYouth16193791632-1628
20thStrength151936101523-826

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 20th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 07/30/2022
16:30 – Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras
16:30 – Goiás 1 x 0 Coritiba
19h00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo
20:30 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO
Games on 07/31/2022
11:00 am – América-MG vs.
16h00 – Internacional vs Atlético-MG
16h00 – Athletico-PR vs São Paulo
18:00 – Cuiabá vs Fortaleza
19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino vs Youth
Games on 08/01/2022
20h00 – Santos vs Fluminense

