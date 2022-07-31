Corinthians maintains the Brazilian vice-leadership after winning against Botafogo; see table

Corinthians beat Botafogo on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena. The three points won in the 1-0 triumph made the team maintain the second place in the Brasileirão.

The positive result achieved against Fiel took Corinthians to 38 points. With that, the alvinegra team is just four behind the leader Palmeiras, who has already played in the round – see the complete classification below.

Timão has no chance of losing position in this round. That’s because Fluminense, third placed, cannot reach the Parque São Jorge club even if they win their commitment for the round, against Santos. The team from Rio de Janeiro has 34 points and can only reach 37.

Now, Corinthians “turns the key” and prepares for an important commitment in Libertadores. The team returns to the field on Tuesday, when it faces Flamengo, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the first game of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 42 20 12 6 two 33 14 19 70 2nd Corinthians 38 20 11 5 4 25 19 6 63 3rd Fluminense 34 19 10 4 5 29 20 9 60 4th Flamengo 33 20 10 3 7 30 19 11 55 5th Atlético-MG 32 19 8 8 3 27 20 7 56 6th Atletico-PR 31 19 9 4 6 24 20 4 54 7th International 30 19 7 9 3 27 20 7 53 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 19 7 6 6 30 23 7 47 9th saints 26 19 6 8 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 26 19 5 11 3 28 24 4 46 11th Goiás 25 20 6 7 7 22 25 -3 42 12th Botafogo 24 20 7 3 10 19 25 -6 40 13th Ceará 24 20 5 9 6 21 21 0 40 14th coritiba 22 20 6 4 10 22 31 -9 37 15th America-MG 21 19 6 3 10 13 22 -9 37 16th Hawaii 21 19 6 3 10 20 30 -10 37 17th cuiabá 20 19 5 5 9 14 20 -6 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 20 4 5 11 19 32 -13 28 19th Youth 16 19 3 7 9 16 32 -16 28 20th Strength 15 19 3 6 10 15 23 -8 26

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 20th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 07/30/2022

16:30 – Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras

16:30 – Goiás 1 x 0 Coritiba

19h00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo

20:30 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atlético-GO

Games on 07/31/2022

11:00 am – América-MG vs.

16h00 – Internacional vs Atlético-MG

16h00 – Athletico-PR vs São Paulo

18:00 – Cuiabá vs Fortaleza

19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino vs Youth

Games on 08/01/2022

20h00 – Santos vs Fluminense

