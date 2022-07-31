Corinthians makes mosaic and flag in homage to Cssio; see photos

Corinthians prepared this Saturday another tribute to goalkeeper Cássio. In the game against Botafogo, the club prepared a mosaic and extended a flag to the goalkeeper.

The mosaic bears the inscription “603” at the top of the East Stand and “Giant” at the bottom. In addition, in the middle of the drawing, a shirt-shaped flag was stretched with the number 12 – see photos below.

The tribute was made just before the ball rolled. Neo Química Arena also had a game of lights and the participation of the crowd with cell phone flashlights.

Cássio reached 603 games in the last match, against Atlético-GO. At the time, Timão ended up being overcome by 2 to 0 by the team, in the Copa do Brasil.

The archer became the goalkeeper who most times entered the field with the Corinthians shirt in all of history. In addition, shirt 12 is the third player who played the most for the club, behind only Luizinho (607 games) and Wladimir (806 games).

Check out the photos of the tribute to Cassio

