Corinthians prepares mosaic and flag in honor of Cssio’s 603 games; see details

Corinthians prepared a series of tributes to goalkeeper Cássio for this Saturday night’s match, at Neo Química Arena, against Botafogo. The player will be the first to win a mosaic of his own to be displayed before the duel, valid for the Brazilian Championship, with the right to other items designed by the club.

The East sector of the stadium will have the inscription “603” at the top and “Gigante” at the bottom, a reference to the 603 duels completed with the Corinthians shirt last Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the Copa do Brasil. .

According to the My Helm, a flag will also be opened in honor of the player, with the right to a light show and projection remembering historic achievements of shirt 12 by Corinthians. Details are kept secret by those responsible.

Most likely, the tribute will be paid at the time of the announcement of the team’s lineup, including the entry of the teams into the field and the execution of the National Anthem, the pre-game call for the match.

With the mark conquered in the middle of the week, Cássio became the goalkeeper who most often played with the Corinthians shirt in all of history. In addition, he is currently the third most played player for the club, behind only Luizinho (607 games) and Wladimir (806 games).

