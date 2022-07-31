Corinthians vs Botafogo LIVE (1-0) | 07/30/2022

Beautiful move by Corinthians from the left side, he finishes, but Gatito defends.

The ball stays alive inside the Corinthians area, Hugo heads it, but sends it out.

Fausto Vere receives at the entrance of the area, he fills his foot and Gatito makes a great save.

After the counterattack, the ball stays with Fausto Vera live, he dominates, kicks and sends it away.

Erisson makes a nice dribble on the right, advances and tries to cross, the ball deflects in the Corinthians defense and goes towards the goal. Cassio sure, makes the defense.

Erison kicks hard, Cássio defends in two halves and keeps the ball.

Willian receives in the area, tries the strike crossed. But Gatito defends and keeps the ball.

Gustavo Silva comes face to face with Gatito, but takes too much, and sends him out.

Róger Guedes attacks from the left, makes individual play and kicks. The ball deflects in defense and goes to Fausto Vera, who risks again, but the ball goes out.

Gustavo Silva enters the area well, shoots for the goal and Gatito defends. On the rebound, the ball stays with Gustavo again, who this time tries to touch, but is intercepted and takes the corner.

Jeffinho attacks well on the left, crosses low and Balbuena pushes away.

Lucas Piazon tries the cross, the Corinthians defense cuts. Corner for Botafogo.

The ball rolls again in Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians 1×0 Botafogo.

Jeffinho makes a nice shot, kicks, but the ball goes out.

Let’s go to 47.

Rafael Ramos crosses, Róger Guedes goes up to head, but sends the ball wide.

The ball is left for Giuliano, who risks for the goal. The kick comes with venom and comes out for very little.

Rafael Ramos snakes sideways on Vera’s head, he heads, but weakly. Kitten defends calmly.

After a hit inside the area, the ball goes to Róger Guedes who gives it a little touch. Attentive kitten makes the defense.

Fábio Santos crosses Giuliano’s head, but shirt 11 can’t get the ball right and heads out.

AND WHAT A GOAL! Gustavo Silva takes the ball on the right wing, starts, dribbles three opponents and comes face to face with Gatito. Shirt 19 takes it away from the goalkeeper and sends it to the back of the goal. 1 to 0 Timon.

Róger Guedes receives inside the area, and tries to finish, even though he is unbalanced. Shirt 9 ended up isolating the ball.

Lucas Fernandes finishes, the ball deflects, but Cassio sure, manages to make the save.

Giuliano receives in the area, tries to touch for someone to come knocking, but ends up touching the ball to the opponent’s foot.

Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes play, until the ball reaches Fausto Vera. That finishes firm and almost marks the first of the Timão!

Jeffinho goes for Balbuena, but the Paraguayan makes a beautiful tackle.

Gustavo Silva invades the area from the right side, crosses, the ball hits the defense and Corinthians wins a corner.

Marçal crosses in the area, no one arrives to head and the ball passes through the entire area.

Tchê Tchê risks from afar, the ball goes out.

Ball rolling at Neo Química Arena.

Teams on the field! All set, the ball will roll.

Both teams are in the warm-up.

Goalkeepers of both teams in the warm-up.

kitten; Daniel Borges (Saravia), Kanu (Mezenga), Philipe Sampaio and Marçal); Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Erison (Matheus Nascimento) and Lucas Piazon (Luis Henrique).

Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Roni and Fausto Vera (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto).