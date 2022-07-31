Counselor says ‘indefensible’ dividends of R$ 87 billion from Petrobras are ‘indefensible’ | Economy

Bruno Gall De Blasi Counselor criticizes dividends transferred by the state-owned company in the second quarter

The representative of Petrobras employees on the company’s Board of Directors, Rosangela Buzanelli, classified the volume approved by the board to be paid as dividends as “indefensible”. In all, the state-owned company will distribute R$ 87.8 billion to its shareholders referring to the record financial results of the second quarter. Of the total, R$ 32.1 billion will go to the Union.

The counselor voted against the record pay. On her website, however, she explained that she is not against the distribution of dividends, but is not in agreement with the volume approved by the collegiate on the 28th. “I am not against the payment of dividends. A mixed capital company, even if state-owned, must pay them to its investors”, she pondered.

“What I consider indefensible is the volume paid. An amount that far exceeded the company’s net income, while the investment levels foreseen in Petrobras’ five-year plans are at the lowest levels since 2007, when compared in reais. If we convert to dollars, they are the lowest since 2004,” he said.

The comment was also posted on Rosangela’s Instagram page:

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



The report has already shown how the successive changes in the command of the state-owned company have been slowing down decision-making and causing investments to dwindle with each new Petrobras business plan.

Petrobras, like other state-owned companies, was pressured by the government to anticipate its dividends as a way of paying off the bill generated by the proposed amendment to the electoral Constitution (PEC), which raised the amount paid for Auxílio Brasil to R$600, in addition to benefits to truck drivers and others.

In the first half as a whole, the Union will pocket R$ 50 billion in dividends generated by the oil company.

In Rosangela’s opinion, the “fairest and most sensible” thing would be for the company to make the regular minimum payment of dividends, “increasing the profit reserve to significantly expand investments and buy back company shares.





