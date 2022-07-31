Criminals use fake Vivo invoices to steal bank details

Customers of the operator Vivo should redouble their attention in the face of the new scam of the false invoice. Criminals send people an email with a boleto that bears the operator’s brand. By clicking on the link, the scammers are able to get the victims’ bank details very easily. Learn to protect yourself.

The criminals’ attempt is to make the victims pay tickets that are not real. To achieve this, they create invoices that are very similar and that can mislead the most inattentive customers. In the latest cases registered with the police, most of the fake tickets used the name of the operator Vivo.

Fake invoice scam

Scammers almost always use a strategy common to criminals: to create a false sense of urgency, that is, they indicate by email that the invoice has not been paid and that the account can be canceled.

In an attempt to prevent this from happening, many customers end up paying the false invoice without even suspect that everything is just one more hit in the square, because they don’t have time or don’t bother to check the PDF.

Criminals almost always indicate that the invoice is due on the same day the email is sent. And they also indicate that that is the last chance to settle the debt before canceling the service, for example.

By clicking on the link sent by criminals, the fake invoice allows scammers to get the victims’ bank details, so the guideline is for people to always be suspicious of links sent by email.

The tip is to look for the channels officers, as is the case with the Vivo website or application, so that it is possible to check if there really is a debt that must be paid. Only then should the customer verify and pay the bill.

In this specific scam, the link sent by criminals with the fake invoice is in ZIP format. By clicking on it, the person installs malware – malicious software – called Grandoreiro, through which data is accessed, such as passwords and banking information. The advice is never to download before checking the origin of the email.