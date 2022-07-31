Cruzeiro forwards hit by side Wesley and seeks striker Lincoln, both ex-Flamengo | cruise

Cruzeiro continues to move in the market in search of signings and can hit, in the coming days, with two more players thinking about Série B and also in 2023. This is the right-back Wesley “Gasolina”, from Juventus, and the striker Lincoln by Vissel Kobe.

The negotiations are at different stages. The interest of the Minas Gerais club in the two players revealed in Flamengo was reported by journalists Samuel Venâncio and Venê Casagrande, and confirmed by the ge.

The negotiations for Wesley have been going on since the beginning of the week and are much more advanced. He is 22 years old and was on loan at Sion, from Switzerland. He showed interest in joining Cruzeiro, who left for talks with Juventus.

1 of 4 Wesley was revealed in Flamengo’s youth categories — Photo: Disclosure Wesley was revealed in Flamengo’s youth categories — Photo: Disclosure

The Italian club, with whom the player has a contract until the end of 2023, sees the possibility of release to Cruzeiro as positive. It would be an agreement without investment by the mining club, but with the division of economic rights so that Juventus can, in the future, return at least part of the amount invested to sign him from Hellas Verona (about 1.5 million euros) .

The negotiation with the player is for the signing of a definitive contract until the end of 2024. Wesley has been out of Brazil since 2019, when he left Flamengo still at the base and went to Verona. At Juventus, he passed through the under-23 and made just one match with the first team.

Another player revealed in Flamengo is on Cruzeiro’s radar. This is the center forward Lincoln, who played with Wesley at the club’s base in Rio de Janeiro and has been with Vissel Kobe, from Japan, since last year.

Like the side, the striker showed interest in being part of the Cruzeiro project. The contract period in Japan (January 2024) is that it can be a barrier to loan, since from August 2023 he can sign a pre-contract. There is no immediate possibility for Cruzeiro to invest in hiring.

3 of 4 Lincoln has been at Vissel Kobe since January 2021 — Photo: Instagram Lincoln has been at Vissel Kobe since January 2021 — Photo: Instagram

The search for Lincoln is an option not only for Serie B, but also for the 2023 season, with the return to Serie A very well underway. The boy would arrive, at this moment, to be an alternative to Edu. Rodolfo lost space in the group, and Rafa Silva has physical difficulties to have a sequence of games.

The transfer window for players from abroad to play in Brazilian football closes on August 15th. So far, Cruzeiro has brought in defender Luís Felipe, full-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues. Stênio returned from loan to Torino and is being used.