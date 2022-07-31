Cruzeiro loses Geovane Jesus for injury in the match against Brusque

Geovane Jesus left the field in the 23rd minute of the first half for them
photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro

Geovane Jesus left the field in the 23rd minute of the first half due to an injury to his left thigh

Cruzeiro lost the right-back Geovane Jesus to an injury during the first half of the match against Brusque, this Saturday, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The right-back had a problem in the back of his left thigh and was replaced by Rmulo in the 23rd minute of the first half.

Before the substitution, Geovane Jesus had already received a yellow card in the match for fouling Fernandinho.

If he doesn’t have the conditions for the next match, Geovane Jesus will increase Cruzeiro’s list of embezzlement. Currently, midfielder Willian Oliveira (dislocation in his right shoulder) is in the medical department; midfielder Joo Paulo (injury to his right thigh); and forwards Jaj (injury to the left knee), Leonardo Pais (injury to the right foot), and Rafael Silva (injury to the right thigh).

In the next round of Serie B, Cruzeiro welcomes Tombense, next Saturday (6/8), at 7pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Brusque vs Cruzeiro: photos from the match for Serie B

Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Brusque and Cruzeiro face each other in the stadium at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro
Cruzeiro and Brusque face each other at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro

