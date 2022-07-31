CSP cost US$ 5.4 billion of investment. It was sold for US$ 2.2 billion – Egídio Serpa

In the implementation of its steel mill, CSP – controlled by partners Vale, Brazilian, and Dongkuk and Posco, South Koreans – invested US$ 5.4 billion.

In Ceará’s business community there is an obvious question: why was this valuable asset sold to the global steel industry giant Arcelor Mittal for only US$ 2.2 billion?

This column found that, in the last two years, the relations between Vale, the majority partner of Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém – holding 50% of the company’s capital – with its Korean partners Dongkuk (30%) and Posco (20%) deteriorated to to such an extent that the only possible solution to the peaceful desideratum announced on Thursday, 28, was the one proposed to AcerlorMittal, the new owner of the Pecém steel mill.

Was the price fair? – this column asked a consultant in the steel industry. His answer:

“Arcelor-Mittal executives were aware of these differences and had been following them with a magnifying glass and growing interest, hoping they would get where they are.”

The same consultant said that, “probably for cultural reasons, the Brazilians from Vale and the Koreans from Dongkuk and Posco have never played golf together at Aquiraz Riviera; Asians played each other”.

It is worth referring here to what the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor of the government of Ceará, Maia Júnior, said yesterday in this column, in the opinion of whom Vale, in leading the CSP project, “provided a great service to this state, implementing a modern and gigantic steel plant, of world technological standard”.

Vale was happy to call on two South Korean economic groups for the project, which, in the construction phase of the project and in its first two years of operation, were inseparable partners.

But, between Maia Júnior’s opinion and the reality of now, an abyss has emerged.

One of the divergent points is related to the construction of the plant’s second blast furnace, without which its production will be limited to the current 3 million tons/year of steel slabs. The Koreans wanted to build it now, but Vale – observing the upcoming scenario of turmoil in the world economy, with recession starting in the US and bordering Europe, and the political scenario in Brazil – preferred to postpone this investment.

The three original partners of CSP had a disagreement along the way and the reason for this disagreement is clear: Vale does not have an industrial vocation, as it is a mining company that excavates the Brazilian soil, extracts the iron ore from it and exports it to the world, mainly to China.

Vale is one of the three largest companies in the world for extracting and exporting minerals.

But Ceará’s interests are preserved: ArcelorMittal is one of the largest in the world in the steel industry, it is capitalized and can, in the short term, build the second blast furnace and also install a rolling unit, adding value to high-quality steel. quality that the Pecém plant produces and exports.

IN THE IGUATEMI BOSQUE, THE SUGAR BREAD ARRIVES

A gigantic Pão de Açúcar chain store was opened yesterday at Shopping Iguatemi Bosque, in Fortaleza.

It has 3,000 ² and a completely different layout from its traditional stores and even more different from that of the extinct Extra, which operated at the same address.

One of the highlights is the Espaço Casa Pão, which, in addition to the producers coming from its bakery, also has utensils for the home.

There are also special spaces for drinks, especially wines and pet products.