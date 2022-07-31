Cssio elected best of Corinthians in a night of tributes; negative highlight booking duo

Corinthians left the lawns of Neo Química Arena on Saturday night with a victory against Botafogo. The result of the triumph was directly reflected in the picture “Fan Notes“, here from My Timon.

Goalkeeper Cássio was elected the best of Timão on the field in the match valid for the Brasileirão. In a game marked by many tributes to shirt 12, the archer made good saves, the main one in the final minutes of the game, and received an average of 9.4.

Soon after are Mosquito and Balbuena. The striker was responsible for the goal that guaranteed the alvinegra victory, while the defender had punctual participation to stop the opposing arrivals. The grades received were 9.2 and 9.1, respectively.

On the other side, with the worst performance of the night, are two names that came from the bench. Du Queiroz and Willian tied with an average of 4.7. Maycon and Adson complete the list with 5.0 and 5.2, respectively.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders cassio

ace of the match

Average rating: 9.4

Reviews received: 1,798 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 7.6

Reviews received: 1,744 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 9.0

Reviews received: 1,767 babble

Average rating: 9.1

Reviews received: 1,770 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 8.1

Reviews received: 1,737 Ron

Average rating: 7.5

Reviews received: 1,740 Fausto Vera

Average rating: 7.8

Reviews received: 1,743 Giuliano

Average rating: 6.7

Reviews received: 1,709 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 9.2

Reviews received: 1,733 Giovanni

Average rating: 6.6

Reviews received: 1,706 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 1,722 reservations Du Queiroz

Average rating: 4.7

Reviews received: 1,676 Yuri Alberto

Average rating: 5.3

Reviews received: 1,675 William

Average rating: 4.7

Reviews received: 1,678 addon

Average rating: 5.2

Reviews received: 1,662 Maycon

Average rating: 5.0

Reviews received: 1,655 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 7.5

Reviews received: 1648 Referee Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima

Average rating: 3.6

Reviews received: 1442 Total votes: 30,605

*Notes from fans registered until 07/30/2022 at 10:50 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo will remain open for the public to vote until 07/31/2022 at 19:00.

