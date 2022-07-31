Cssio elected best of Corinthians in a night of tributes; negative highlight booking duo

Corinthians left the lawns of Neo Química Arena on Saturday night with a victory against Botafogo. The result of the triumph was directly reflected in the picture “Fan Notes“, here from My Timon.
Goalkeeper Cássio was elected the best of Timão on the field in the match valid for the Brasileirão. In a game marked by many tributes to shirt 12, the archer made good saves, the main one in the final minutes of the game, and received an average of 9.4.
Soon after are Mosquito and Balbuena. The striker was responsible for the goal that guaranteed the alvinegra victory, while the defender had punctual participation to stop the opposing arrivals. The grades received were 9.2 and 9.1, respectively.
On the other side, with the worst performance of the night, are two names that came from the bench. Du Queiroz and Willian tied with an average of 4.7. Maycon and Adson complete the list with 5.0 and 5.2, respectively.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *
|holders
|cassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.4
Reviews received: 1,798
|Rafael Ramos
Average rating: 7.6
Reviews received: 1,744
|Bruno Mendez
Average rating: 9.0
Reviews received: 1,767
|babble
Average rating: 9.1
Reviews received: 1,770
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,737
|Ron
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1,740
|Fausto Vera
Average rating: 7.8
Reviews received: 1,743
|Giuliano
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,709
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 9.2
Reviews received: 1,733
|Giovanni
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 1,706
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,722
|reservations
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,676
|Yuri Alberto
Average rating: 5.3
Reviews received: 1,675
|William
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,678
|addon
Average rating: 5.2
Reviews received: 1,662
|Maycon
Average rating: 5.0
Reviews received: 1,655
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1648
|Referee
|Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1442
|Total votes: 30,605
*Notes from fans registered until 07/30/2022 at 10:50 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo will remain open for the public to vote until 07/31/2022 at 19:00.
