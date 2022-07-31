Cssio elected best of Corinthians in a night of tributes; negative highlight booking duo

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Cssio elected best of Corinthians in a night of tributes; negative highlight booking duo 1 Views

Corinthians left the lawns of Neo Química Arena on Saturday night with a victory against Botafogo. The result of the triumph was directly reflected in the picture “Fan Notes“, here from My Timon.

Goalkeeper Cássio was elected the best of Timão on the field in the match valid for the Brasileirão. In a game marked by many tributes to shirt 12, the archer made good saves, the main one in the final minutes of the game, and received an average of 9.4.

Soon after are Mosquito and Balbuena. The striker was responsible for the goal that guaranteed the alvinegra victory, while the defender had punctual participation to stop the opposing arrivals. The grades received were 9.2 and 9.1, respectively.

On the other side, with the worst performance of the night, are two names that came from the bench. Du Queiroz and Willian tied with an average of 4.7. Maycon and Adson complete the list with 5.0 and 5.2, respectively.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders
Çcassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.4
Reviews received: 1,798
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 7.6
Reviews received: 1,744
Bruno MBruno Mendez
Average rating: 9.0
Reviews received: 1,767
fabibabble
Average rating: 9.1
Reviews received: 1,770
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,737
Roni Medeiros de MouraRon
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1,740
Fausto Mariano VeraFausto Vera
Average rating: 7.8
Reviews received: 1,743
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,709
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 9.2
Reviews received: 1,733
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovanni
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 1,706
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,722
reservations
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,676
Yuri Alberto Monteiro da SilvaYuri Alberto
Average rating: 5.3
Reviews received: 1,675
William Borges da SilvaWilliam
Average rating: 4.7
Reviews received: 1,678
Adson Ferreira Soaresaddon
Average rating: 5.2
Reviews received: 1,662
Maycon de Andrade BarberanMaycon
Average rating: 5.0
Reviews received: 1,655
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1648
Referee
Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1442
Total votes: 30,605

*Notes from fans registered until 07/30/2022 at 10:50 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo will remain open for the public to vote until 07/31/2022 at 19:00.

See more in: Notes from the fans, Corinthians x Botafogo, Campeonato Brasileiro, Neo Qumica Arena and Cssio.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

End of the novel! French press points to Neymar’s future at PSG

BALL MARKET L’Equipe highlighted Neymar’s future at PSG Per Matheus Brum 07/30/2022 – 22:30hs BRT …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved