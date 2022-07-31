Cssio plans confrontation against Flamengo and comments on support from Corinthians fans

On Saturday night, Corinthians beat Botafogo 1-0, in a match valid for the first round of the second round of the Brazilian Championship. In an interview in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena, Cássio talked about the confrontation against Flamengo and the importance of the fans for the duel on Tuesday.

“Starting tomorrow (Sunday) we start talking about this, about Libertadores, about this great confrontation. It’s important for Corinthians to be in a quarter-final of Libertadores, it’s evolving, it’s growing”, began shirt 12.

“I think it’s been a very good year, of course we haven’t won anything yet, we have to keep our feet on the ground, commitment, dedication, to go in search of titles. I think it’s a great quarterfinal and we’re going to prepare as best we can.” possible way, to make two great games and seek classification”, he added.

At the end of the match against Botafogo, this Saturday, Fiel has already started to get into the mood for the match next Tuesday. Shouts of “it’s war, it’s war, it’s war, Tuesday is war” came from the stands of Neo Química Arena and the goalkeeper made his comment.

“I think the crowd talks about it, but in a supportive tone. We know that they will fill the stadium on Tuesday and we on the field will try to play a great game. Quarterfinals, we know what it’s like to play a Corinthians and Flamengo in Libertadores, it’s not just any game”, said the archer

“In no way do I see this as a demand, but it’s good to know that the fans are number one with us, they will be supporting us. I’m sure that Tuesday here will be a cauldron and that the fans will be supporting and it’s up to us inside fight, fight, dedicate yourself to the maximum to make a great match”, he concluded.

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other next Tuesday, for the Libertadores quarter-final first leg, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The return game is scheduled for August 9, at Maracanã. The winner of the match advances to the semifinals and takes whoever passes the match between Vélez Sarsfield and Colón, both from Argentina.

See more at: Cssio, Corinthians x Flamengo and Libertadores da América.