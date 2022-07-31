Cyclist loses consciousness and breaks collarbone after race accident

A serious accident marked the track cycling event of the Commonwealth Games. Yesterday (30), Englishman Joe Truman lost consciousness, had a concussion and broke his collarbone after colliding at more than 70 km/h with Australian Matthew Glaetzer in the semifinal dispute.

The 25-year-old cyclist was behind in the peloton and ended up being thrown onto the track after the impact with the opponent, who was falling. After the accident, Truman remained immobile and was quickly rescued by medical staff.

Glaetzer’s bike was destroyed, but the Australian managed to get up after the crash.

The Englishman, in turn, left the Lee Valey velodrome in a wheelchair, with an oxygen mask. He was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

Neither of them competed in the final of the race, which ended with Nicholas Paul, from Trindad and Tobago, receiving the gold medal.

Truman’s accident came the day after he won the silver medal with the English team in the Sprint. He is a promising cyclist from England who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, according to the ‘Daily Mail’.

A tournament contested by countries of the former British Empire, the Commonwealth Games have been held every four years since 1930. This year’s edition is being held in Birmingham, England, between the 28th of July and the 8th of August.

Hours after the crash, the English cycling team updated Truman’s status, confirming his injuries.

UPDATE: Following his crash in the men’s keirin race yesterday, we can report that Joe Truman has a broken left collar bone and concussion and was treated by the brilliant staff at the Royal London Hospital. He is now resting up and we wish him well in his recovery dele! #B2022 pic.twitter.com/dHZxThSzsN — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) July 31, 2022

This morning (31), Truman took to social media to speak out. He posted a photo at the hospital thanking him for the messages and confirming a future return.

“Thanks for all the messages. Concussion and broken collarbone but it could have been worse. I’ll be back,” he wrote.