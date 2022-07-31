Dancer hit by screen at concert is at risk of becoming quadriplegic

support the 247

247- Mo Lee Kai-yin, a dancer in the Mirror band, who was hit by a screen during the band’s concert in Hong Kong on Thursday (28), underwent surgery on his vertebra. According to the South China Morning Post, the boy is at risk of becoming a quadriplegic. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The medical report, released on Friday (29), points out that Lee’s health is critical, as the impact of the fall from the equipment dislocated the third and fourth sections of the dancer’s cervical vertebrae. He is intubated in the Intensive Care Unit. The other member of the group’s ballet corps, who was also hit, had minor injuries and has now been discharged from the hospital.

According to Chinese media, Hong Kong Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung visited the concert venue for an initial inspection of the investigation. “A preliminary inspection suggests that a metal cord has broken, causing the screen to fall off. It is our responsibility and determination to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again,” he commented after the inspection.

