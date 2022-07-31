Dancer hit by screen at concert is at risk of becoming quadriplegic

The medical bulletin, released this Friday (29), points out that Lee’s health condition is critical.
247- Mo Lee Kai-yin, a dancer in the Mirror band, who was hit by a screen during the band’s concert in Hong Kong on Thursday (28), underwent surgery on his vertebra. According to the South China Morning Post, the boy is at risk of becoming a quadriplegic. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
The medical report, released on Friday (29), points out that Lee’s health is critical, as the impact of the fall from the equipment dislocated the third and fourth sections of the dancer’s cervical vertebrae. He is intubated in the Intensive Care Unit. The other member of the group’s ballet corps, who was also hit, had minor injuries and has now been discharged from the hospital.
According to Chinese media, Hong Kong Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung visited the concert venue for an initial inspection of the investigation. “A preliminary inspection suggests that a metal cord has broken, causing the screen to fall off. It is our responsibility and determination to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again,” he commented after the inspection.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247