Daronco’s performance in Ceará x Palmeiras is criticized on social networks

The Brazilian referee was once again a reason for discussion in the game between Ceará and palm trees, played this Saturday at Castelão Stadium. The decisions of referee Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS) were much questioned on the field and resulted in several discussions on social networks.

“Disgusted with this refereeing, disgusted with Daronco”, said one internet user. “It’s boring to complain about referees all the time. But it’s very bad, every game. Daronco, who I consider to be the “least worst” of the referee team, is terrible today”, amended another fan.

Daronco’s name, due to his work in Fortaleza, was among the most mentioned on social networks. Some moves generated a lot of controversy on the field. The first, in the opening stage, was a penalty claimed by Ceará, from Gómez over Mendoza.

In the complementary stage, in a speed move by Verdão, Daronco did not score a Richardson foul on Dudu on the field at the entrance of the area, preventing the Palmeirense from leaving in a position to score. However, VAR called the referee, who expelled the athlete from the Ceará team and confirmed the infraction.

Finally, the moment that most revolted the Palmeiras: the penalty scored for the hosts, in a dispute between Danilo and Vina. With Mendoza’s goal, Ceará grew on the field and caused, at the end of the match, some scares in the leader of the Brasileirão even with one less on the pitch.

It’s boring to be complaining about arbitration all the time. But it’s really bad, every game. Daronco, who I consider to be the “least worst” of the referee team, is now terrible. — Carlos Scalici (@caduscalici) July 30, 2022

“The only possible excuse for Daronco today is that he said that he reviewed the bid at half-time and wanted to fix the mistake of the first penalty that he did not give Ceará, because there is no other possible excuse for him to have given that penalty”, analyzed a fan.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) promised to be stricter with the control of refereeing mistakes, punishing the referees who commit serious mistakes in the games.

Recently, Daronco was questioned a lot in the clash Atlético-MG x São Paulo, with a complaint of a penalty by Miranda on Hulk. On top of that, the Galo striker said he was intimidated by the referee during the match at Mineirão.

