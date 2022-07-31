Datafolha: 79% say they trust the electronic voting machine a lot or a little; 20% say they don’t trust | Election poll

A Datafolha survey published by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” this Saturday (30) shows that 47% of Brazilians say they trust the electronic voting machine a lot, while 32% say they trust it a little. According to the institute, the sum of these numbers represents an index of 79% of credibility for the system.

20% of respondents said they do not trust the electronic voting machine, and 1% did not have an opinion.

Datafolha heard 2,556 people in 183 cities in Brazil between Wednesday (27) and Thursday (28). The margin of error is plus or minus two points. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-01192/2022.

In May, the percentage of people who said they trusted electronic voting machines was 73%. The index had fallen from the previous survey, published in March, when 82% said they were confident.

Also according to this Saturday’s poll (30), the greatest distrust of electronic voting machines comes from the electorate of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election by the PL. According to Datafolha, 25% of Bolsonaro voters say they trust the electronic voting machine a lot; 44% say they trust a little; and 31% say they do not trust.

Without presenting evidence, Bolsonaro tries to discredit the country’s electronic voting system. On June 18, the president brought together ambassadors from several countries to repeat suspicions already denied by official bodies about the 2018 elections and the security of electronic voting machines in Brazil.

Among those interviewed who plan to vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the situation is reversed: 60% say they trust the polls a lot; 26% say they trust a little; and 14% say they do not trust.