Date, where to watch, confirmed companies and more

Gamescom is the name of the main gaming event in Europe, which usually takes place in Germany, in Cologne, with live broadcast to the entire world.

In the 2022 edition, again, Gamescom has a face-to-face version. So, there will be both online spectators and visitors to the physical version of the event.

When it comes to visitor numbers, Gamescom is the biggest gaming event in the world. In 2019, for example, there were 373 thousand visitors, in addition to the companies that were there to present the games and other products.

As with other similar events, Gamescom includes local activities ranging from cosplay contests to esports competitions.

Typically, all the major companies in the industry are there on opening day with announcements about games and other news to come.

When does Gamescom 2022 take place

Gamescom runs from August 24th to August 28th in 2022. Anyone who wants to visit the event in person will have to go to Cologne, Germany. The day before the opening of the event, the Opening Night Live takes place, a day dedicated to company conferences.

What is Opening Night Live

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Opening Night Live is a live broadcast that precedes the official opening of the event. It is on this day that the companies make, in sequence, presentations about their games and plans for the immediate future.

How to watch Gamescom?

As in previous years, The Enemy will follow Gamescom in real time. Therefore, viewers will be able to access our official networks to find out what is happening and follow Opening Night Live with us.

Which companies will be at Gamescom 2022?

The last few years have brought significant changes in relation to the participation of companies in events. So, as much as some obvious names may come to fans’ minds, it’s likely that Nintendo and PlayStation, for example, will end up being left out in the 2022 edition.

Ubisoft has already confirmed that it will participate in Gamescom, but has not said which games or news it intends to show. Other companies that would be safe bets for the 2022 edition are Xbox, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Activision and Koch Media.

However, at the time of publishing this article, the only company confirmed was Ubisoft.