Delegate who killed trailer driver in Belo Horizonte is arrested at the request of Internal Affairs

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais served, this Saturday morning, an open arrest warrant against delegate Rafael de Souza Horácio — who killed, last Tuesday (26), the tow truck Anderson Cândido de Melo, 48 years old.

The request for precautionary arrest was made, this Friday (29), by the General Corregedoria of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, and granted by the Justice. Anderson was killed by Rafael de Souza Horácio during a traffic fight. Details of the discussion and the shooting are still unknown, what there is is the version that the delegate told the Civil Police on the day of the crime.

remember the case

The disagreement took place at Viaduto Oeste, in the Lagoinha Complex. Information collected by THE TIME with sources at the scene of the shooting indicate that the delegate was in an unmarked vehicle when he was closed by the truck, which started an argument.

After some time, the policeman would have closed the victim’s trailer and fired, which hit the man’s neck. Realizing that he had hit the driver, the shooter himself called the Civil Police and technical expertise attended the scene, making the initial surveys at the crime scene.





When the victim’s vehicle was to be removed from the scene, family and friends of the man who was shot protested, at which point a delegate explained aloud that the first forensic examination had already been carried out and that a new forensic examination would take place in a second place, not specified by the police officer. .

It was then that his daughter asked to get in the truck just to get the man’s phone, which was in a compartment under the passenger seat, and a sweater. No weapons were found in the truck, as confirmed by the report that followed the situation.

who is the victim

Anderson’s neighbors, heard by the report, say that the trailer was a worker who dedicated himself to the family and the church. “There was never anything wrong with him, he was an evangelical man who only lived by fighting”, said a friend, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Father of four children (one boy and three girls) and loving to all of them, Melo was loved in the neighborhood as well as in the church community. “It was a shock (the death) for everyone, the pastor and the pastor are at his house. All his children lived with him, his wife is inconsolable”, reveals the neighbor. A friend of his, who also requested anonymity, said that he had never seen such “cowardice”.

“Saracura (as Anderson was known) was a great mechanic, an excellent professional in the towing business and an unparalleled friend. No one ever saw Saracura at a gaming table, or at a bar table. It was service and church”, he detailed.

Fight for a better life

The friend, who also works with towing, said that Saracura worked in a company in the field. But seven years ago, his boss helped him buy his first truck. Then he “grew up” on his own.

​”He swapped the little truck for the big Ford. I doubt he’d bump the bumper of the truck on any car. You can talk to 10, 50 of his fellow trailer drivers, they’d all tell you the same thing. He was more jealous of the trailer than everything. He was a golden guy”, laments his friend.

Finally, the professional and life partner makes a point of remembering: “I needed him (Anderson Cândido de Melo) numerous times, and he never missed me. He helped me here at home several times, and at night”, he concluded. Before hanging up the phone, the friend added that Melo also took care of his mother, who was already weakened and lived in another city. In addition, all the children study.

What the Police Say

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informs that, this afternoon (26/7), in the central region of Belo Horizonte, during an alleged traffic dispute, a civil police officer fired a firearm at a truck driver. , who was rescued and died at Hospital João XXIII.

The civil police officer spontaneously presented himself at the nearest police station, where the firearm was collected. The Civil Police Internal Affairs Office (CGPC) took over the case and is taking the appropriate legal measures. Further clarifications will be forwarded to the press at a later date.”

