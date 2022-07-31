Democrata SL thrashes VEC and wins the title of Module II of the Mineiro Championship with 12 thousand fans at Arena do Jacar

The Democrat of Sete Lagoas is the champion of Module II of the 2022 Mineiro Championship! The team won the title this Saturday (30), after beating VEC (Varginha Esporte Clube) 5-1, at Arena do Jacaré, for the 10th and final round of the hexagonal final of the competition.

12 thousand fans were present and saw a very important victory for the team, which surpassed Ipatinga and won the title on goal difference, as the teams had identical campaigns. The ET from the South of Minas had no ambitions and just fulfilled the schedule.

Alligator dominance in the game

Missing and without coach Tiago Miguel, suspended, the VEC had the assistant Rodrigo Lima in charge, who took the opportunity to give the team’s boys the opportunity to start as holders, among them Naldinho, Léo Aquino, Wester and Kauan Araújo.

The 12,000 fans went wild when Rodney opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the first half. Jacaré dominated the actions and was more offensive, but at 32, he saw Elivelton tie for VEC: 1×1.

However, at 35, goalkeeper Wesley Mafuá brought Tito down in the area and referee André Luiz Skettino scored the penalty: Diego Palhinha hit, scored and even saw forward Kauan Araújo being sent off at 46, after committing a strong foul in the defensive sector.

In the second half, Jacaré came back even more offensive and widened in the 13th minute, after a cross by Rodney on the right and a submission by Matheus Lima. Needing a goal to win the title, the Democrata went up and scored the fourth at 37, with Neto: 4×1.

There was still time for more! At 46, the Democrata reached the fifth goal and sealed Jacaré’s access to the state elite and the title of Module II of the 2022 Minas Gerais Championship: party at Arena do Jacaré.

12,000 fans were present at the Jacaré Arena. Photo: Cesar Marciel

Democrat back to elite after 14 years

Two-time champion of Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship (1981 and 2022), the Democrat of Sete Lagoas is back in the state elite after 14 years. The last time the team played Module I was in 2008.

Varginha Esporte Clube, which at the beginning of the competition was considered as one of the candidates for relegation, made a beautiful campaign with the classification to the final hexagonal and is guaranteed for Module II next year.

Congratulations, Demo!