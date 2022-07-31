Deputy who killed driver indicted for aggravated homicide – Gerais

Trailer drivers and friends protested on Thursday (27/7) against the death of a driver who was victim of a delegate (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

Police chief Rafael de Souza Horcio, who last Tuesday shot the driver of a trailer truck, Anderson Cndido de Melo, 44, was indicted for the crime of aggravated homicide, according to information provided by the spokesman. of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), Saulo de Tarso Castro, this Saturday afternoon (30/7).

Rafael de Souza Horcio turned himself in at the request of the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office, which is investigating the case. The crime occurred during a traffic fight, on Avenida do Contorno, in the Lagoinha neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

According to Saulo de Tarso Castro, spokesman for PCMG, “this is a temporary prison, according to the understanding of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, as it is a heinous crime. The term of temporary detention is 30 days, which can be extended by another 30 days,” he said.

He also informed that Rafael de Souza Horcio was looked for at his residence on Saturday morning, but was not found. “Afterwards, he presented himself with his lawyer,” he said, explaining that qualified homicide is the one with the greatest penalty – from 12 to 30 years in prison. The circumstances of the crime show that the murder took place for a futile motive and without the victim’s defense. The investigation, he added, will return to the Civil Police to complete the investigations.

Saulo de Tarso Castro, delegate and spokesperson for PCMG (photo: Civil Police/Disclosure)

IN FAMILY

According to Anderson Cndido de Melo’s lawyer, Raphael Nobre, the arrest and indictment are a relief: “We emphasize the trust in the Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”. O State of Mines contacted a person from the family of the murdered driver and received in response the information that, for the time being, “no one will comment on the case”.

A person close to the family explained that the relatives of Anderson Cndido de Melo, who lives in Bairro Padre Eustquio, in the Northwest Region of BH, have not yet recovered from the hard blow. “ as if the plug hadn’t fallen yet. It seems that everyone is a little lost, unable to believe what happened. It’s all very recent, not even a week old,” said the person.

The driver had two daughters, aged 15 and 18, and two stepchildren, a boy and a girl, aged 29 and 27.

LEGITIMATE DEFENSE

According to information from the Civil Police, the delegate presented himself to the corporation accompanied by lawyer Daniel Magalhes Bastos. His working police license has been withdrawn.

According to the first information, the delegate declared his version of what happened, claiming to have acted in self-defense. He was even released by the authority responsible for the case, whose name has not yet been revealed. The decision would have been made due to the spontaneous presentation of the policeman.

Victim’s relatives do not accept the allegation of self-defense made by the delegate. The driver’s friends also come to his defense. All claim that Anderson was a peaceful and religious person who cared about taking care of his family. He left a wife and two daughters.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

– The discussion would have started after the car in which the delegate was being closed by the victim’s vehicle. During an argument, the policeman got out of the car, while the other driver allegedly accelerated towards him.

– The deputy then took out his gun and shot towards the path, hitting the victim in the neck. He was rescued and taken to Hospital João XXIII, but he could not resist his injuries and died.

– The case took place on Avenida do Contorno, near the intersection with Rua Mato Grosso, at the exit of Viaduto Oeste.