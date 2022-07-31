Detox now! 9 best foods to cleanse the body naturally

You detox foods are those that have the function of eliminating toxins and impurities from the human body. Thus, the objective is always to facilitate the functions of the body to be performed with more lightness and tranquility.

See too: Bad breath: discover which are the bad foods and the friends of the breath

If you’re looking to feel better and take the burden off your body, it’s worth checking out the items on the list. All of them are excellent detox foods to improve your diet and routine.

Detox foods act on the liver and intestines

In a very simple way, the liver can be said to connect the digestive system to the bloodstream. The nutrients and lipids (fats) we ingest go to the liver, even toxins and harmful substances.

Its role is central to the processing of excess fat, which relies on the direct action of bile. So when we overdo it or get food poisoning, the body starts producing more bile. The goal is to get all the bad elements out of the body.

I understand the importance of the liver in this sense, it is easier to understand why detox foods usually affect this organ of the human body directly. In addition, it is important to remember that diuretic power is essential, as it helps to eliminate toxins from body fluids.

Fibers that have a slight laxative effect also help the body to feel lighter and recover.

Detox foods to feel better and have more energy

Before checking out which detox foods are the most suitable, you need to remember that the main ingredient is the simplest of all. Water is the most powerful detox liquid there is, as it hydrates, maintains a diuretic effect and facilitates all the organic functions of the human body. Use it to prepare teas and juices.

Check out which are the most recommended detox foods: