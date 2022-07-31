DF bet hits the beam and takes R$ 65 thousand in this Saturday’s Mega-Sena

posted on 07/31/2022 00:05



A simple six-number bet — which cost R$ 4.5 — took the Mega-Sena jackpot drawn this Saturday (7/30). The ticket was registered in the city of Cacapava do Sul, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. The country’s newest millionaire matched the six numbers drawn in the 2505 contest (03-05-19-26-43-51) and took exactly R$ 24,271,229.51.

But there were people from the Federal District who came (very) close to winning. A bet from the capital hit five numbers in the modality and ended up taking R$ 65,387.84. The ticket was registered by digital means – therefore, for security reasons, Caixa does not disclose the gambler’s neighborhood. It is a simple seven-number ticket.

According to information released by the bank, in addition to the great hitter, another 108 people across the country hit five dozen and got R$ 32,693.92 (in six-number bets).