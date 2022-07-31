DF has the first death from human rabies confirmed this Saturday

posted on 07/30/2022 19:53



The death was confirmed by the Health Department this Saturday (7/30).

The first death from human rabies in the Federal District was recorded this Saturday (30/7), by the Health Department (SES-DF). The victim was a young male, aged between 15 and 18, according to information from the folder. He was the only confirmed case in the nation’s capital.





The young man had been hospitalized in the DF’s private health network since June 20. The case had been notified by the Secretariat at the beginning of the month. According to the folder, all necessary measures of epidemiological investigation, control and prophylaxis (preventive measures to preserve the health of the population) were taken with family members, health professionals and any other person who had close contact with the victim.

The Health Department stressed, in a note, that measures to block focus and animal control were intensified throughout the DF. The rabies vaccination campaign, in urban and rural areas, was brought forward and began on July 6th. The agency confirmed that, until Friday (29/7), 120,282 dogs and cats were immunized.

The disease

Rabies is a zoonotic disease — which passes from animals to humans and vice versa — transmitted by a virus that involves the central nervous system, leading to death after a short evolution. The transmission of the disease occurs when the virus existing in the saliva of the infected animal penetrates the body through the skin or mucous membranes, through a bite, scratch or lick. Furthermore, rabies has a 99.9% fatality rate.

In humans, the symptoms are character transformation, restlessness, sleep disturbance, dark dreams; changes in sensitivity, burning, tingling and pain appear at the bite site; these changes last 2 to 4 days. Subsequently, a picture of hallucinations is installed, accompanied by fever; the period of disease state begins, for 2 to 3 days, with fear of air and water currents, of varying intensity. Periodic seizures appear.

In animals, there is difficulty in swallowing, profuse salivation, change in behavior, change in eating habits, paralysis of the hind legs. In dogs, the barking becomes different from normal, resembling a “hoarse howl”, and bats, with the change of habit, can be found during the day, at unusual times and places. According to SES-DF, the last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001.

Prevention

take domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies annually;

always seek the Health Service in case of aggression by animals;

keep your pet under observation if he attacks someone;

do not let the animal loose on the street and use a collar/lead on the dog when going out.

Collaborate with Health Services on rabies control measures: