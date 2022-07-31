Discover 7 stunning pools at the world’s most luxurious hotels – Casa Vogue

+



Whether on summer trips, to enjoy the sun and the beach, or even in places where the temperature drops below zero, the pool is always a coveted place. In the most luxurious hotels around the world they are also highly valued, with unique locations and unparalleled aesthetics.

If you also love relaxing in turquoise waters (which exist not only in the sea), discover seven impressive pools in some of the most luxurious hotels around the world!

1. La Casa de la Playa – Riviera Maya, Mexico

The new boutique hotel from Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent luxury hotel label, pays homage to Mexico’s vast cultural heritage and features sustainable design that respects and enhances the beauty of nature. The spectacular 40-meter infinity pool at La Casa de la Playa in the Riviera Maya gives guests the opportunity to swim towards the horizon through a unique swimming channel overlooking the sea. Breathtaking!

2. Tivoli Carvoeiro – Portugal

The five-star resort has a stunning location on the cliffs of Vale Covo, in Algarve, Portugal. The pool at Tivoli Carvoeiro Algarve Resort has a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean, enhancing the surrounding nature of the place. A wide wooden deck surrounds the round pools where guests can enjoy all the luxury and views of the coastal formations.

3. Royal Mansour Marrakech – Morocco

A true oasis in the middle of the desert, this is how the exterior of the Royal Mansour Marrakech finds itself in the heart of the Moroccan city. Surrounded by private cabanas, gardens, shaded terraces and, of course, the King of Morocco’s own palace, the resort’s pool is the perfect retreat to escape or soak up the sun and socialize with your friends, family or as a couple.

4. Last Courchevel Belvédère – France

To relax your energies after an intense day of skiing, this pool located at the Ultima Courchevel Belvédère hotel, in Courchevel, France, is one of the most recommended places. Inside the spa, the atmosphere is cozy and perfect for enjoying the privileged views of the French Alps in the midst of an oasis of warm waters.

5. Masseria Torre Maizza – Puglia, Italy

Combining southern Italian charm with beautiful agricultural landscapes, the Masseria Torre Maizza hotel enjoys a swimming pool among centuries-old olive trees and Mediterranean shrubs. Surrounded by beautiful vine-covered columns and bright colors, the winery atmosphere is a meeting of 16th century charm and luxury.

6. Anantara Kihavah – Maldives

Can you imagine being in a place where the biggest doubt is deciding between enjoying the day at the pool or exploring the crystal clear sea? This is Anantara Kihavah in Maldives. The private pools in each suite are tiled with natural stone tiles surrounded by expansive decks made of sustainable wood, where you can relax and forget about the world around you.

7. The Oberoi Udaivilas – India

Located in Udaipur, India, the 5-star resort on the shores of Lake Pichola has lush gardens and a layout of domes and canals that perfectly reflect the country’s aesthetic. In addition to rooms with semi-private pools, the hotel has several wellness spaces with stunning views and services. Unmissable!