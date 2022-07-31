Discover a tea that controls blood sugar and is an ally of weight loss

Researchers at Ohio State University conducted a small study with 40 participants and found that drinking green tea helps control blood glucose and lose weight.

Some participants ingested gums with green tea extract in doses equivalent to five infusions for 28 days. Of the 40 participants, 19 were healthy and 21 had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes high blood pressure, hyperglycemia, visceral fat and high cholesterol.

Green tea was administered randomly. Some patients received the substance, while others took placebo lengths. Afterwards, an inversion was carried out in the groups, and half took green tea, while the other half ingested a placebo.

In addition to the pills, the participants were encouraged to follow a diet low in antioxidant foods, in order to ensure, in the future, that if there were any benefits, they would be directly linked to the tea.

The researchers also used fecal and blood samples to track inflammation and blood sugar levels.

At the end of the study, green tea extract was found to reduce blood sugar levels, inflammation, and intestinal permeability (which, when increased, compromises the body’s proper absorption of nutrients) in patients without metabolic syndrome.

The study suggests that the presence of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds known as catechins may help the body fight intestinal inflammation and improve blood glucose markers.

The substance can be a good ally with weight loss, as it reduces inflammation in the body, making the diet have a better effect. In addition, the intake of antioxidant compounds will help with cellular health, immunity and disposition.

Remembering: before taking the substance, guidance from a professional is necessary, as excess can cause damage. It is not recommended for pregnant women, breastfeeding women and people with cirrhosis, among others.

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which provides information on food safety, green tea consumption is safe for humans as long as the maximum daily limit of 800 mg is respected.