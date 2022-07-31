Doctor dismissed for homophobia with gay patient suspected of monkeypox

This Saturday (30), the city hall of the municipality of Santo André (SP) removed a doctor from his duties after being accused of homophobia during the care of a gay patient with suspected monkeypox. The case happened with actor Matheus Góis last Monday (25) in an Emergency Care Unit (UPA)

According to the city hall, “as soon as he became aware of the facts, he started the investigation process” and “during this process, the doctor will remain away from the shifts in the municipal health equipment”.

Even after the test came back negative for the disease, the doctor insisted on wanting to know if he was HIV positive and even questioned whether he was sure of his health situation. Matheus stated that the doctor asked what he was doing at the Specialty Medical Center and if he “has a disease”.

For Matheus, the episode occurred because he had been referred by a health unit that treats patients with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). “The first question he asked was, ‘What were you doing there?’ Then I said ‘nothing, I went to see me for a syphilis test’. Then he said: ‘do you have a disease? What is your serology?’” he said.

“I immediately said, ‘I’m negative, HIV negative’. Then he said: ‘Are you sure you are? Because if you were there, do you have any illness?’ I asked like this: ‘what disease?’ Then he said: ‘yeah, illness, but never mind, I’ll send it to the nurse here, and she’ll know how to solve it. And get out, get out, get out of my room, please get out,’” the actor reported.

Matheus says he has not received any medical prescription to treat pain or wounds in the body. He was told to just stay in isolation and wait for the test result, in which he tested positive for monkeypox.

“I don’t have guidance, there’s no ‘put on a little ointment, take a little medicine, do it like this’. They didn’t guide me to this, so you’re scared. You self-medicate in the pain you feel,” she explained.

In a note, the city government “regrets what happened” and says that “if prejudiced conduct is proven, the doctor will be severely punished”