Double million! Wanessa participates in Sandy’s musical project and netizens react | celebrities



Wanessa Camargo and Sandy announce musical partnership – Reproduction of Instagram

Wanessa Camargo and Sandy announce musical partnershipInstagram Playback

Published 07/30/2022 12:59 | Updated 7/30/2022 1:04 PM

Rio – Sandy announced through Instagram, this Saturday, that the first guest of the project ‘We, Voz, Eles 2’ is Wanessa Camargo. The two share vocals for the first time on the song “Leve”, which will be released on Thursday, August 4th, along with the music video for the song. The first episode, which shows the behind-the-scenes of the production, with Zezé di Camargo’s daughter, will air this Monday, the 1st, on Lucas Lima’s wife’s Youtube channel. The fans of the two, of course, went wild with the news.

“That’s right, Brasill! My first guest of ‘We, Voz, Eles 2’ will be Wanessa!! What a joy to finally share the studio with this friend and beautiful artist that she is. Thank you, Wan, for the enormous affection and for the amazing collaboration on this project that I love so much”, said Xororó’s daughter.

Wanessa was also thrilled to share the news with her fans: “My loves, I’m very happy to announce that I will be the 1st guest of the ‘We, Voice, Them 2’ project! What an honor and what an immense joy to have received such a special invitation to sing with you, whom I’ve admired for so many years, Sandy”.

Zezé di Camargo also celebrated their musical partnership: “Brazil has been waiting for this meeting for a long time. It will be toppppp”, he said. Sandy’s husband, Lucas Lima joked with the ad: “Take this one”. In addition to the famous, netizens also reacted to the statement from the singers. “The dream of a generation”, commented one. “Too anxious. I don’t even have clothes for this event,” said another. I’m dying of happiness. I lived to live it. Success, without a doubt”, highlighted a third.

Check out the reactions of netizens:

It came a lot!! Sandy and Wanessa Camargo finally recorded a feat pic.twitter.com/XJXCyae1rP — s (@DAIAN_ALVES) July 30, 2022

Sandy and Wanessa will finally release a song together — In.tui.tiva (@subversivadam) July 30, 2022

We lived to see the feat sandy and Wanessa hahaha #NVE2 — Well (@Welldon_Gomes) July 30, 2022

THERE WILL BE FEAT SANDY AND WANESSA. It’s about a generation! —taisa (@Taisasouveira) July 30, 2022

Sandy and Wanessa Camargo together!!! I didn’t know I needed it until I saw this very vivid Pop 2000 image #NVE2 pic.twitter.com/ckUXybVN0u — Tiago (@tiagoequer) July 30, 2022

Rivalry Rumors

In the past, there were rumors that Wanessa and Sandy had a rivalry. In the Netflix series ‘É o Amor’, Zezé di Camargo’s daughter even talked about it. “I started to see a comparison with an artist that I really like, Sandy. They made a deal that ended up becoming a form of marketing. And I felt bad about it. I liked Sandy and Junior a lot. I was a fan, I would at their concerts. And that hurt me, because I was afraid that she would think I wanted to imitate her… That everything they were saying, I also believed. ‘That she (I) didn’t sing? That she wasn’t talented? That I was just there because she was the daughter of who she was?. That I also believed, because I didn’t believe in myself”, said Wanessa.