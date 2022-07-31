double sale, trio of reinforcements and star exit

Credit: Publicity/Thiago Ribeiro

The month of July comes to an end this Sunday (31). Agitated with several decisive matches, the ball market also moved the hearts of Flamengo fans.

The red-black team sought great reinforcements, but also negotiated players who were no longer in the team’s plans. With that in mind, the fans.com separated a summary of the main rumors of the Flamengo ball market in the month.

Ad by gringo trio: Vidal, Pulgar and Varela

Flamengo signed three players during the month of July. The famous Arturo Vidal finally agreed to the contract with the red-black board and even scored a goal for the Rio de Janeiro team.

Another Chilean who got it right was Pulgar. On the other hand, this reinforcement was criticized by the fans because of an accusation of possible involvement in rape in Chile and a crime at the beginning of his career, when he killed an elderly man while driving drunk at age 18.

Finally, this Saturday (30), Flamengo definitively announced the arrival of full-back Varela, ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Sales in Flamengo: Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique

In addition to reinforcements, the red-black board closed two sales during the month of July. Both for the same team, Fenerbahçe, of Turkish football, which is currently commanded by Jorge Jesus.

Willian Arão was sold for R$ 16 million to Europe. Meanwhile, defender Gustavo Henrique was loaned with a purchase obligation of R$ 7.4 million in contract.

Vitinho and Diego are heading out at the end of the year

They have not yet left the team, but it is very likely that midfielders Vitinho and Diego Ribas will not remain at the club in 2023. Both have a contract until the end of December.

The captain has already stated in a press conference that he does not see himself playing in any other Brazilian football team. He expects an offer from outside the country, but does not rule out retirement.

Meanwhile, Vitinho is uncertain about his future. Recently, the board of Flamengo turned down an offer from Greece because they thought it was too low. He can also sign a pre-contract to leave the club for free at the end of the year.

Renewal in Flamengo: the young promise Victor Hugo

Highlight in the victory over Atlético Goianiense this Saturday (30), the midfielder gained space with coach Dorival Júnior and renewed his contract until July 2027 with Flamengo.