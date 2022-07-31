Due to skull failure, he had meningitis 6 times in 15 years, without sequelae – 07/31/2022

Since the age of four, production operator William Gabriel Valendolf has struggled with meningitis, a disease he has had 6 times in a span of 15 years. Recently, the 19-year-old discovered that the recurrence could be due to an opening in the skull, but even with the operation, he was diagnosed with meningitis again and is now trying a new surgery. Next, Gabriel’s mother, therapist Silvane Oliveira, 43, tells her son’s story:

“It was June 13, 2007 when Gabriel woke up with a high fever, vomiting, stiff neck and complaining of a headache. When he arrived at the hospital, the condition was treated as a virus, but as he had a rapid worsening, the doctor suspected it was However, it would only be possible to confirm the hypothesis with a CSF examination the following day, because as it was a local holiday, the laboratory was closed.

I didn’t want to wait and requested an ambulance to transfer Gabriel to the hospital in a nearby town. On the way, dark spots began to appear on his arms that spread over his body. I asked the nurse what that was, she said it was one of the symptoms of meningitis. By this time, he was already quite bad, he didn’t respond to any stimuli anymore.

Arriving at the hospital, Gabriel collected the liquor and at 1:30 am the result came out confirming that it was meningitis. He was intubated and taken to the ICU. The doctor said that due to the delay in diagnosis and initiation of the correct treatment, he would have 48 hours to live if he did not react to the medication.

If he reacted, he might survive, but he would possibly have sequelae. I lost ground, I got attached to God and asked him not to take my son away from me, he was only four years old.

The following days were difficult, Gabriel had convulsions, one after another, in one of them we almost lost him. There were 11 days in the ICU and 22 in total in the hospital. During this period, we discovered that he had meningococcal meningitis, one of the most serious forms of the disease.

He was up to date with his vaccinations at the clinic and took a booster dose of the meningitis vaccine after being discharged from the hospital.

Thank God, Gabriel didn’t have any sequelae, but it took a while for him to get well and go back to doing the things he used to do before the illness, such as regaining motor coordination, eating alone, toileting for the second time. He started talking again, for example, only after six months of speech therapy.

Our routine had returned to normal, when 10 days to complete one year of diagnosis, Gabriel woke up one day with the same symptoms: fever, headaches, vomiting and stiff neck. My husband and I took him to the ER in our city, I told his story to the doctor, but he said that meningitis only happens once in a lifetime, prescribed dipyrone in the vein and sent him home.

We were worried and decided to take Gabriel to the hospital in the neighboring city where he had been hospitalized the first time. The doctor who saw him didn’t rule out the possibility that it was meningitis, but as the CSF collection is painful, he decided to wait two hours to see how my son reacted. In that time, he got much worse, he groaned in pain and stopped talking.

Gabriel underwent the exam, which confirmed it to be meningitis for the second time, which was a surprise, because we thought you only caught the disease once and, at the same time, despair.

A movie played in my head, I was afraid it would happen all over again. This time, Gabriel had pneumococcal meningitis and was hospitalized for 10 days — he was 5 years old at the time.

Gabriel took another booster dose of the vaccine and even had some tests done to try to understand why he had contracted the disease again, but the doctors found nothing.

My son recovered, but I had depression and panic. At every moment, I thought I was going to get a call from the school and that my boss was going to call me to say that my son was sick.

For five years, everything went well, but when he turned 10, what I feared happened: he was diagnosed with meningitis for the third time—from the second time onwards, the meningitis he contracted was always pneumococcal.

When I was 10 years old, I already started to explain to Gabriel that, if he had any of the symptoms, such as headache, fever, vomiting and got a stiff neck, he should immediately notify the adult closest to him and say that he has had it. meningitis three times.

In 2017 and 2018, he contracted the disease for the fourth and fifth time respectively. The process was always the same, Gabriel collected the liquor, confirmed the diagnosis, spent 7 to 10 days in isolation, hospitalized, taking medication, and then was released home.

The penultimate time, as his case was already known in the city, a doctor encouraged me to look elsewhere for an answer. I had already searched the internet for people who had had meningitis more than once, but I had only found one boy in the United States who had had it five times.

Until the mother of a Brazilian, who had already had the disease twice, saw a video I posted of Gabriel on Facebook talking about meningitis and got in touch to learn more about his story. I said that no doctor could explain why the disease recurred. She gave me the contact of an infectious disease specialist in Curitiba and I made an appointment.

Gabriel underwent several tests, including a brain resonance, which showed a cerebrospinal fluid fistula, a kind of opening in the meninges where the fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord leaks. This problem could be caused by an accident that had caused a cranial trauma — which is not the case with Gabriel — or even by a malformation of the bones of the skull.

The doctor explained that this defect in the skull, this opening in the meninges, left Gabriel exposed to bacteria present in the nasal cavity or inside the ear. These bacteria would have an easier way to reach and inflame the meninges, which are the membranes that cover the brain, a process known as meningitis.

In 2019, Gabriel had surgery to close the cerebrospinal fluid fistula. The doctor said that the surgery was successful, but that he could not 100% guarantee that Gabriel would never have meningitis again. In addition to the possibility of surgery failure, his body could still have some compromised immune system that prevents him from fighting infections properly.

Three years later, in 2022, Gabriel had the disease again for the sixth time. The doctor made an evaluation and recommended a new surgery. As we have no health insurance, we are trying to have the procedure done through the SUS — the expectation is that it will operate and there will be no more recurrences.

Gabriel has been fighting the disease for 15 years, there are times when he gets upset, angry, when he was a child it was a little worse because he cried because of the liquor collection, which is uncomfortable.

Today, at 19, he knows the severity and seriousness of the disease, but he deals with it in a lighter and even relaxed way. He jokes that he’s a six-time meningitis champion, but joking aside, we know there’s a purpose to it all.

Gabriel is a warrior and an inspiration to all of us, he never lost his joy and the will to win despite all the difficulties. My son having survived meningitis six times and not having any sequelae is a miracle from God.

I hope that with his story, people can get informed, know that it’s possible to have the disease more than once, that it’s important to get the vaccines, stay alert to the symptoms and take care of yourself.”

1) Is it possible to have meningitis more than once?

The meninges are membranes that cover and protect the brain. Meningitis is inflammation of these membranes and the fluid that surrounds the brain. In most cases, this inflammation is caused by an infection by some microorganism, usually bacteria.

Meningitis is relatively frequent and can be serious, sometimes causing sequelae and even death. Even so, while possible, it is rare for a person to have meningitis multiple times. In these cases, it is necessary to investigate the causes that may be related to this recurrent meningitis.

2) What are the risk factors for a person to have recurrent meningitis?

In recurrent meningitis, two scenarios are the most likely to explain what occurs. In the first, the patient may have some compromise of the immune system so that his body is not able to protect itself from bacteria, facilitating the appearance of infections.

In the second, some alteration or defect in the skull can cause an opening in the bone that leaves the meninges continually exposed to bacteria from the nasal cavity or ear. This defect or opening in the skull can range from a congenital alteration (present from birth) to a fracture resulting from trauma.

3) What is CSF leak and what causes it?

The meninges function as a sac that contains the brain and fluid, so the brain is floating in this fluid. The meninges are a closed bag without any leakage. If a hole or hole is opened in this bag, this liquid will leak out of the bag. We call this communication between the space inside the bag and the outside space causing this leak, usually to the nasal cavity or the inside of the ear, a cerebrospinal fluid fistula.

Once there is a communication between the intracranial compartment and the nasal cavity or ear through a gap in the skull bone, the meninges are exposed to the external environment and bacteria. This exposure weakens the meninges, which can cause them to rupture and spontaneously open, generating a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

4) How does the CSF leak predispose the person to have recurrent meningitis?

The opening of the meninges creates a door to the interior of this bag, making it easier for bacteria to enter. These bacteria cause infection of these membranes and the fluid that bathes the brain, ie meningitis. As long as the meninges remain open, bacteria will keep entering and causing repeat infections despite the use of antibiotics.

5) How is the surgery to close the cerebrospinal fluid fistula performed?

Surgery to correct cerebrospinal fluid leaks is based on closing the opening in the meninges (sack) so that bacteria can no longer enter and correcting any gaps in the bones of the skull so that the meninges are not in direct contact with the bacteria of the nasal cavity or inside the ear.

Any surgery can have failures and complications, but if the main goals are achieved, there is a good chance that the patient will not have new meningitis.

Source: Feres Chaddadprofessor and head of neurosurgery at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and head of neurosurgery at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.