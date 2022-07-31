Elmano Freitas’s father dies on the same day his son launches his candidacy for governor of Ceará | Elections 2022 in Ceará

The father of Elmano Freitas, PT candidate for the Government of Ceará, died early this Saturday afternoon (30), in Baturité, in the interior of the state. The death of Francisco Feitosa, known as Odilon, at the age of 93, occurred on the same day that his son launched his candidacy at a ceremony in Fortaleza.

The cause of death was not reported. The candidate for the government of Ceará spoke about the death of his father during the night, through social networks.

“I lost my father today, an example of life and who always taught me that the most important thing is to do good. Thank you so much for everything, Dad! Your strength will be my greatest inspiration to continue on the walk. And thank you all for the messages of support and affection”, published Elmano.

Odilon’s wake takes place this Saturday night, at the family’s home. On Sunday (31) there will be a mass of the body present and then the burial, in the Cemetery of Baturité, according to the advice of Elmano.

Politicians mourn the death of the candidate’s father

Camilo Santana, former governor of Ceará and candidate for a seat in the Senate, who was with Elmano at the official candidacy event, released a note of sorrow for the loss of the candidate to the government.

“My solidarity with my friend Elmano de Freitas and his family for the news received recently, of the death of his father Odilon Feitosa, aged 93, in Baturité. May God comfort family and friends”, published Camilo Santana.

The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, offered solidarity to Elmano for the loss of his father. “My sincere condolences to Elmano and his family at this time,” reads an excerpt from the governor’s publication.

The mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto, expressed feelings to Elmano. “My condolences and sympathies to family and friends at this time of grief.”

Captain Wagner (União Brasil), the main opposition name to run for office in the Government of Ceará, also spoke out.

“I deeply regret the death of Mr. Odilon, father of deputy Elmano Freitas. I pray to God that he comforts the hearts of all his family members”, published Captain Wagner.

The Psol candidate for government, Adelita Monteiro, sent a hug to Elmano for the loss of his father. “May the longing be softened by good memories and receive my hug”.