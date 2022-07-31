Elmano’s father dies on the day his son is launched as a candidate for governor

Francisco Feitosa da Costa, father of Elmano de Freitas, died this Saturday, 30. Seu Odilon, as he was known, was 93 years old. Deputy Elmano de Freitas disputes the State Government and participated, this Saturday, 30, in the PT convention in Ceará. The information was confirmed by the candidate’s press office.

Francisco Feitosa was the victim of a heart attack. The wake of Mr. Odilon Feitosa takes place this Saturday, starting at 6 pm, on Rua Francisco Francilino, in the center of Baturité. On Sunday, the 31st, a mass for the present will take place at the same location as the wake. Burial will take place on Sunday at 9 am at the Cemetery of Baturité.

Elmano posted a message on his social networks:

Through Twitter, former governor Camilo Santana sent a message of solidarity to Elmano and his family.

Governor Izolda Cela (non-party) also expressed herself on social media:

