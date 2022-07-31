Elmano’s father dies on the day his son is launched as a candidate for governor

Francisco Feitosa da Costa, father of Elmano de Freitas, died this Saturday, 30. Seu Odilon, as he was known, was 93 years old. Deputy Elmano de Freitas disputes the State Government and participated, this Saturday, 30, in the PT convention in Ceará. The information was confirmed by the candidate’s press office.

Francisco Feitosa was the victim of a heart attack. The wake of Mr. Odilon Feitosa takes place this Saturday, starting at 6 pm, on Rua Francisco Francilino, in the center of Baturité. On Sunday, the 31st, a mass for the present will take place at the same location as the wake. Burial will take place on Sunday at 9 am at the Cemetery of Baturité.

Elmano posted a message on his social networks:

Today I lost my father, an example of life and who always taught me that what matters most is doing good. Thank you so much for everything, Dad! Your strength will be my greatest inspiration to continue on the walk. And thank you all so much for the messages of support and affection. — Elmano Freitas (@elmanofreitaspt) July 30, 2022

Through Twitter, former governor Camilo Santana sent a message of solidarity to Elmano and his family.

My condolences to my friend Elmano de Freitas and his family for the news recently received of the death of his father Odilon Feitosa, aged 93, in Baturité. May God comfort family and friends. — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) July 30, 2022

Governor Izolda Cela (non-party) also expressed herself on social media:

I received with regret the news of the death of Mr. Odilon Feitosa, 93, father of state deputy and candidate for governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas. My sincere condolences to Elmano and his family at this time. — Izolda Cela (@IzoldaCelaCe) July 30, 2022

The president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Ceará (Alece), Evandro Leitão (PDT):

I received with deep sadness the news of the death of Mr. Francisco Feitosa da Costa, “your Odilon”, father of friend and deputy Elmano de Freitas. In this moment of pain, I leave my condolences to the entire family. Strength, brother! — Evandro Leitão (@EvandroLeitao) July 30, 2022

State deputy Augusta Brito (PT):

My hugs and solidarity to my friend Elmano de Freitas, candidate for governor, for the loss of his father, Francisco Feitosa da Costa, “your Odilon”, in Baturité. May he rest in the arms of the Father. And may God comfort the hearts of family and friends. — Deputy Augusta Brito (@augustabritodep) July 30, 2022

State deputy Júlio César Filho (PT):

All my solidarity with my friend Elmano for the death of his father, his Odilon. At age 93, he died at home in Baturité. May God bring comfort to @elmanofreitasptfamily and friends in this moment of pain. — Dept. Julinho (@dep_julinho) July 30, 2022

Eunicio Oliveira (MDB):

Note of Condolence pic.twitter.com/et2apQI1ju — Eunicio Oliveira (@Eunicio) July 30, 2022

Captain Wagner (Union Brazil):

I deeply regret the death of Mr. Odilon, father of deputy Elmano Freitas. I pray to God to comfort the hearts of all the family members! — Captain Wagner (@capitao_wagner) July 30, 2022

