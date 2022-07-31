Employed population is the largest in the historical series in Brazil

The quarter ended in June ended with an employed population of 98 million inhabitants in Brazil. The estimate is from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). According to the agency, the number is the highest in the historical series, which began in 2012.

In relation to the projection of the previous quarter, there was a growth of about 3% of this contingent. In the comparison between June 2022 and the same period of the previous year, the growth of the employed population is practically 9 million workers. Currently, the level of employed labor in Brazil is approximately 57% of the population, according to the institute.

“In this second quarter, there was a resumption of growth in the number of self-employed workers without CNPJ, which had fallen in the first quarter”, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Household Sample Surveys at IBGE. “In addition, other main categories of informality, which are unregistered employees in the private sector and unregistered domestic workers, continued to increase”.

Adriana also informs that the growth of the employed population occurred in a widespread way. In other words, in different areas of the productive sector. “Among them, the highlights were trade (3.4%), industry (2.7%) and public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (4.5%)”, he commented. .

