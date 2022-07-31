English season starts insane, Liverpool beat City in game, wins Community Shield and gives Klopp the only title that was missing

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 this Saturday (30), and won the Community Shieldthe British Super Cup

The 2022/23 English football season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start! This Saturday (30th), the Liverpool won the Manchester City per 3 to 1in a game at King Power Stadium, and won the Community Shieldthe British Super Cup.

You reds opened the scoring at 21 of the 1st half, after Alexander-Arnold crossed into the area, ake slipped and the round one died at the bottom of the nets of Ederson.

In the complementary stage, the Argentine Julian AlvarezexRiver Plateentered the match on fire and took advantage of the goalkeeper’s failure adrián to poke with the beak and draw.

But, shortly after, Darwin Núñez headed the ball into the hand of Rúben Diasand the referee Craig Pawson had no doubts when looking at VAR: maximum penalty!

Salah called responsibility, knocked hard on the corner of Ederson and put Liverpool back in front.

In additions, Darwin Núñez moved well in the area, appeared alone and sent a head inside, confirming the victory of the Anfield team.

With that, the reds finish with a long fast in the Supercup of England, since they have not lifted the cup that opens the British season since 2006.

This was also the only title that spoke to the coach Jürgen Klopp in English football. Now he can say he is a proud champion of Premier LeagueLeague Cup, FA Cup It’s from Community Shield!

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool are champions of the Community Shield for the 16th time in its history, winning the cup again after 16 seasons.

Manchester City, on the other hand, embittered the runner-up in the FA Super Cup for the 8th turn.

Liverpool players celebrate winning the Community Shield EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

The guy: Salah

Even without Mané by his side, the Liverpool star continues to decide.

With a lot of desire to play from the beginning, he made several great plays on the right wing, driving City’s marking crazy.

A man trusted by coach Jürgen Klopp, he took responsibility for taking the decisive penalty in the final minutes.

With a perfect, dry kick in the corner, shirt 11 swung the nets and opened his scoring for the season.

After that, he still started the play that culminated in the 3rd goal of the redsannotated by Darwin Núñez.

Sorry: Haaland

Of course, it’s too early to make any analysis on Haaland, but the striker’s official debut was disappointing.

Clearly still far from adapting to City and Guardiola’s style of play, the Norwegian was a fish out of water in the match.

In the 1st half, he even had a great chance to open the scoring, but he made a big mistake when finishing in the small area.

Even though he was out, he stayed on the field until the final whistle and even missed an unbelievable goal in stoppage time.

next games

Liverpool return to the field this Sunday (31), when they play a friendly against Strasbourgat 15:30 (Brasília time).

City, meanwhile, starts its campaign in Premier League on August 7, at 12:30, against the West Ham.

Datasheet

Liverpool 3 x 1 Manchester City

GOALS: Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold [21′]Salah [83′ (pênalti)] and Darwin Núñez [90+4′] Manchester City: Julian Alvarez [70′]

LIVERPOOL: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold (Milner), Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Elliott) and Thiago Alcântara (Keita); Salah, Luis Díaz (Fábio Carvalho) and Roberto Firmino (Darwin Núñez) Technician: Jürgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké and Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne (Gündogan); Mahrez (Julián Álvarez), Grealish (Foden) and Haaland Technician: Josep Guardiola