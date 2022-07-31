Ex-BBB shows photos of facial feminization surgery

Former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), singer and actress Linn da Quebrada, 32, surprised her followers, this afternoon, by sharing photos of the postoperative period of a face surgery. She is now well at home and making good recovery after facial feminization.

In contact with splash, the artist’s team reported that she underwent gender-affirming plastic surgery on her face. The procedure is performed on transgender men and women to leave the features of the face with which they most identify.

Linn da Quebrada had the surgery a few days ago and is already at home with her family, continuing the recovery process.

In the posts shared on social media, the former BBB joked to tell fans that she is fine.

“Fissura na fissure”, captioned Linn da Quebrada, referring to Beyoncé’s new album with the phrase “aLiin Superstar” and the hashtag “renaissance” – which means, in Portuguese, rebirth.

In the comments, Lina’s fans and friends informed the curious about the facial feminization surgery and left messages of affection for the artist.

“Even more beautiful”, wrote the ex-BBB Vinicius. “Good recovery, friend! I’m still here”, wished the former BBB Laís Caldas.

What is possible to do?

According to Viva Bem, from UOL, there are around 12 procedures available that include altering facial features, such as projecting cheekbones and lips, smoothing the contour of the forehead and temples, altering the projection and contour of the nose, even to reduce the Adam’s apple — accentuated thyroid cartilage —, in the case of trans women who want to smooth the masculine contours.

In addition to these, according to Suzy Vieira, a plastic surgeon who works in the areas of cosmetic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery, still aimed at the trans female audience, it is possible to change the bone structure for chin retrusion (mentoplasty), perform hair implants and correct areas of baldness, laser for hair removal and lifting of the eyebrows.

See below the types of feminization surgeries available: